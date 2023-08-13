Stones of development projects worth Rs 130.09L laid in Kartarpur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 12

Punjab Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh laid the foundation stones of a slew of development projects worth Rs 130.09 lakh in various villages of Kartarpur constituency.

The projects for which stones were laid include construction of a new health and wellness centre in Lidhran for Rs 28.90 lakh, sewerage and interlocking tiles in Malko (Rs 3 lakh), Jallowal Colony (Rs 5.40 lakh), Kartarpur town (Rs 14.50 lakh), a new pond in Binpalke village (Rs 20 lakh) and two new tube wells in Shekhwan and Chandan Nagar, Kartarpur, worth Rs 58.29 lakh.

The minister, in his address, said these development projects would transform the face of the region and help people to get quality health services, besides making roads better and ensuring clean drinking water and environment in the villages.

He said the Punjab Government was committed to all-around development of the villages on a par with urban areas for which dedicated efforts were being made. He said there was no dearth of funds for carrying out development works in the villages of the district.

He also asked panchayats to send proposals for more development works in their villages. He said transparent governance was being ensured with continuous war against corruption.

Singh also spoke about the decisions of the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann such as 600 free units of electricity, one MLA-one pension, Aam Aadmi Clinics, 30,000 government jobs to youths among others.

Several councillors, heads and members of village panchayats were also present on the occasion.