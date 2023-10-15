Stones of development works laid in villages

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 14

Cabinet Minister for Local Bodies of Punjab Balkar Singh laid foundation stones of various development works at Madara, Dhogri and Nurpur villages of Jalandhar district here today.

The Minister said the Punjab Government was all set to start solid waste management projects in 813 villages of the district. He said work on solid waste management projects had been started in 75 villages of the district.

The minister said under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Government would ensure comprehensive development of villages.

The minister said the government had ordered officials to organise special camps under “Sarkar Tuhade Dawar” at the village level to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the needy persons.

#Nurpur