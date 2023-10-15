Stones of development works laid in villages

Jalandhar, October 14
Cabinet Minister for Local Bodies of Punjab Balkar Singh laid foundation stones of various development works at Madara, Dhogri and Nurpur villages of Jalandhar district here today.
The Minister said the Punjab Government was all set to start solid waste management projects in 813 villages of the district. He said work on solid waste management projects had been started in 75 villages of the district.
The minister said under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Government would ensure comprehensive development of villages.
The minister said the government had ordered officials to organise special camps under “Sarkar Tuhade Dawar” at the village level to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the needy persons.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4 lakh people have fled north Gaza
Iran, Egypt join Turkiye, China & Russia in calling on Tel A...
Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza
The US has intensified its global engagement amid an imminen...
Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls
Former MP CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Chh...
160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry
5 Punjab facilities with 100-plus footfall under lens