BBMB row: Stop attacks on Punjab's rights, says AAP

BBMB row: Stop attacks on Punjab's rights, says AAP

AAP leaders and workers submit a memorandum to the ADC in support of their demands in Jalandhar.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 2

Mahila wing president of the Aam Aadmi Party Rajwinder Kaur has written to the Governor to express displeasure at the exclusion of Punjab’s representation from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Condemning the move, Rajwinder Kaur, in her letter to the Governor, has demanded that the letter be shared with the Central Government and the Prime Minister and sought from the Governor to support the rights of the state. She asked the Governor to ensure that attack on the rights of the state’s people be stopped.

AAP candidate from Phillaur Principal Prem Kumar and Adampur candidate of the party Jeet Lal Bhatti said they wanted to bring to your notice that the BBMB was established during the 1966 Punjab Reorganisation Act. For which there was provision for appointment of a chairman and two whole time members. From 1967 onwards, these appointments were being made from Punjab and Haryana due to these being the big states.

Punjab has been given priority and had been spending more too in the constitution and function of the BBMB. But now the state’s representation in the BBMB is being done away with.

Rajwinder Kaur said this was an attack on the federal structure of the country and an attack on the rights of the state. She said such attempts to weaken the state’s powers were made by the Congress before and had been increased under the BJP government. She said successive state governments had also played a role in the same by not speaking out against these attacks on state’ rights.

The AAP appealed to the Central Government to abstain from taking autocratic decisions altering BBMB rules and stop meting step-motherly treatment to the state.

The AAP members asked the Centre and the Prime Minister to withdraw the decision of ending Punjab’s representation in the BBMB and to restore the state’s rights and place in the BBMB as before. Dr Mohinderjit Singh, Sanjeev Bhagat, Atam Parkash Babloo and Mangal Singh, among others, were also present on the occasion.

#bbmb

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns with Rs 44k mini skirt; neitizen says 'Now you are looking like Amrita Singh .... face par budhapa aagaya hai'

2
World

Kremlin planning to declare ex-President Yanukovych as new head of Ukraine

3
Nation

Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine: Belarus envoy to UN

4
World

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Russia wants list of weapons that can never be deployed in Ukraine

5
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

6
Punjab

Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home

7
Nation

Russia bid to provide safe passage to Indian students

8
Punjab

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

9
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: 500 Indian students out of war-hit Kharkiv; PM chairs meet on Ukraine

10
Nation

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Don't Miss

View All
In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6
Jalandhar

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat
Punjab

Cybercriminals adopting innovative ways to cheat

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week
Business

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals
Nation

Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here’s the truth behind the viral pic
Trending

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

High returns inspire farmers to grow exotic veggies
Himachal

High returns inspire Himachal farmers to grow exotic veggies

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian captures city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Explosions reported in Kiev as Russian assault continues

Air raid sirens were heard in the capital city following the...

UP election 2022 LIVE updates: Polling begins for 6th phase, Yogi Adityanath in the fray

UP election 2022 LIVE updates: 8.7 per cent polling till 9 am; Yogi Adityanath in the fray for 6th phase

The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...

No report of hostage situation related to Indian students in Kharkiv: MEA

India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation

The MEA says it did not receive any report of a hostage situ...

IAF’s 3 evacuation flights with 628 Indians land in Hindon airbase

IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase

The Indian Air Force's first flight carrying 200 people from...

Jyotiraditya Scindia says IAF, Indian carriers to bring back 3,726 people in 19 flights on Thursday

Jyotiraditya Scindia says IAF, Indian carriers to bring back 3,726 people on 19 flights today

Under Operation Ganga, eight flights of the IAF, Air India a...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: First rehearsal of counting staff today

Amritsar jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances

NRIs worried as Russia-Ukraine conflict delaying flights

Amritsar: Rs46-cr road project hangs fire for want of approval

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Cotton growers seek compensation for crop damaged by pink bollworm attack

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Ukraine crisis: Amid bombings, students make frenzied attempts to board trains in Kharkiv

12 of 27 Panchkula pupils return from Ukraine

Leasehold property: Call on conversion at March 8 CHB meet

Medico makes it home from war-torn Ukraine

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Chaotic scenes at Kharkiv station as thousands jostle to board train to Lviv

Chaotic scenes at Kharkiv station as thousands jostle to board train to Lviv

Ukraine crisis: Taxis charging hefty rates from students

In wartime, two Adampur youths lodged in Ukrainian jail since Feb 6

Stranded students narrate their ordeal

Ukraine war escalates, 1,200 students still stuck in Kharkiv

Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

3 years on, Ludhiana civic body fails to resolve sewerage woes in BRS Nagar

UKRAINE CRISIS: After facing tough times, student returns from Ukraine

Nine fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Third Covid wave plateaus in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

All arrangements for counting of votes on March 10 complete: Patiala DC

Jailed Bikram Majithia allowed four meetings in six days

District and Sessions Judge visits Nabha jails, inspects food quality

RGNUL student participates in cyclothon