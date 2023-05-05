Stop campaigning, listen to wrestlers: Cong to Thakur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 4

Punjab Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who has been consistently hitting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party lately, on Thursday chose to deflect his attack towards the BJP which has been campaigning aggressively across Jalandhar.

Taking a jibe at Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur’s visit to poll-bound constituency, Warring said, “Following in the footsteps of his masters, Thakur ran away from Delhi to elude the situation wherein the top Indian wrestlers have been protesting. Instead of campaigning in Jalandhar, he should have met the wrestlers protesting in Delhi and addressed their legitimate demands. He is spreading fake propaganda on the soil of Punjab before Punjabis who have always stood for the oppressed and have raised voice against coercion”.

Condemning the anti-women stance of the BJP, the PCC chief said it was really appalling that the entire BJP cabinet had turned a blind eye towards the Olympic champions, who brought laurels to the country. He said instead of securing justice to the daughters of the country, the entire anti-feminist lobby, including the so-called ‘saas and bahus’, have only become a mute spectator to the matter and were deliberately shielding the BJP leader in question.