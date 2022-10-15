Stop frequent raids: Khel Udyog members

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 14

Members of Khel Udyog Sangh met Finance Taxation Commissioner Ajoy Sharma in Chandigarh on Friday. The industrialists demanded the implementation of one-time settlement (OTS) policy and to stop raids being conducted by the GST Department in the name of inspections.

The OTS was implemented for 2013-2014, and the traders have been demanding to include cases till 2018 under the scheme. The traders said the problem was only aggravating as they couldn’t deal with the cumbersome procedure of the tax.

“This is a very important issue at this time. The Commissioner’s response to the same was positive,” Ravinder Dhir from Khel Udyog Sangh said.

Another issue of raids by the GST Department was also raised. “It is like a harassment. I told the Commissioner that I was 16 when I got into business. Around 43 years have passed and in all these years, I did not experience something like this before. Raids and inspections never happened like these days,” Dhir shared. He added that the officer had assured that this would not happen again. The members also added that everyday some trader was being targeted in the name of inspection which was not fair.

Khel Udyog Sangh members shared other problems too. “Sports industry is going through the toughest time due to the pandemic. We request you to pay attention to the extensively labour-intensive industry which is surviving with difficulty and is in doldrums and it is badly hit,” the memorandum the traders gave to the Commissioner read.

The members said the industry was on ventilator and the government was doing nothing to uplift the industrialists.