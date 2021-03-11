Stop unwarranted tax raids: Jalandhar traders

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 9

City traders today handed over a memorandum to GST officials and requested them to stop conducting raids at industrial units. The memorandum read, “We are witnessing that an environment of disruption due to too much inspection is creating hindrance in genuine trade practices. So, we request you to please stop this so that it may not rebuild the environment of ‘Inspector Raj’ in the state.”

Business hit hard We are witnessing that an environment of disruption due to too inspection is creating hindrance in genuine trade practices. So, we request you to please stop this so that it may not rebuild the environment of ‘Inspector Raj’ in the state. — Traders’ memorandum to GST officials

On the same issue, the traders have also sent request letters to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Cheema along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Ravinder Dhir of the Khel Udyog Sangh said several promises were made by the AAP supremo that the policies by the new government would improve the trade in the state, but nothing of that sort was happening.

“It is for the first time in last 50 years that inspections and raids are being conducted at this speed,” he said.

Apart from this, another issue of one-time settlement (OTS) scheme was also discussed. Notably, the OTS for VAT dues was unveiled last year and active Jalandhar traders were the reason behind the success as it was after scores of meetings and plethora of requests, that OTS scheme had been introduced.

The traders said only the cases from 2013-2014 had been covered under the scheme, which is not justified. They have demanded that the cases from 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 be covered under the scheme.

#Environment