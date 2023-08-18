Stopped from meeting CM, Tanda villagers protest

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Tanda, August 17

During Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to flood-affected villages of the Tanda area, some people protested at a naka laid for CM’s security near Rara Mand village. They were protesting against the government alleging that they have not been provided with any kind of help.

The protesters were demanding to meet the Chief Minister, but they were stopped by the police. The protesters alleged that they even came out of inundated villages on their own by arranging own boats. Now, no sufficient help was being provided to them.

Police personnel deployed on duty had to struggle to stop and pacify the protesters. The protest began when some people from Gurdaspur and Batala areas were stopped at a naka laid for security reasons due to the CM’s visit.

Opposing the move, the protesters said they had come all the way to share their woes with the CM, but the police didn’t let them go. They were also joined by some of local people, who alleged that they were not being provided with sufficient help.

The police asked the protesters to stay calm so that officials concerned may come to listen to their woes. Meanwhile, the CM went to the affected areas in a boat. After meeting some of the stranded people, he left for Mukerian.

The Tanda SHO said some people from Gurdaspur and Batala areas were adamant to meet the CM personally, but they were stopped at the naka.

“Since it was too hot, we distributed water among them and tried to persuade them to stay calm. Some of the youth among them were over agitated, but the elderly present there persuaded them to stay calm,” said SHO Onkar Singh Brar.

