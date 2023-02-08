 Store burgled in Phagwara : The Tribune India

Store burgled in Phagwara



Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 7

An electric store was reportedly burgled in a locality on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road here last night. Shop owner Malkiat Singh told the police that he went to his house after closing his ‘Bhaura Electric Store’ but found it had been burgled when he came to open the store today. The burglars entered the store after breaking open the locks and decamped with six power motors, three pumps, 8 kg of copper wire and other goods. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

