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Home / Jalandhar / Storm causes Rs 1.25 cr loss to PSPCL in Doaba

Storm causes Rs 1.25 cr loss to PSPCL in Doaba

Kapurthala circle the worst hit

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:36 PM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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The damaged pole in Kapurthala.
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Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has suffered an estimated loss of Rs 1.25 crore in its North Zone after heavy winds and a severe storm lashed the region during the intervening night of June 11 and 12.

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Officials said the high velocity winds wreaked havoc on the local power distribution network, knocking out 217 electricity feeders across four major circles.

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According to the damage assessment, Kapurthala circle was the worst hit, with losses estimated at Rs 70.32 lakh. The district reported damage to 550 power poles, 56 transformers and about 1 km of conductor wire.

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Hoshiarpur circle suffered losses of Rs 26.19 lakh, with 90 poles and 21 transformers damaged.

In Jalandhar circle, losses were pegged at Rs 23.93 lakh, with damage to 16 poles and 10 transformers. Nawanshahr circle reported the least impact, with 38 poles damaged and losses estimated at Rs 4.83 lakh.

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