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Home / Jalandhar / Storm partly disrupts Valmiki Jayanti shobha yatra, decorative gates fall off

Storm partly disrupts Valmiki Jayanti shobha yatra, decorative gates fall off

Posters of AAP leader Deepak Bali torn by community workers

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:47 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Devotees participate in Valmiki Jayanti shobha yatra in Jalandhar on Saturday. Photo: Malkiat Singh
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A storm on Saturday evening partially disrupted the Valmiki Jayanti shobha yatra taken out across the city. Leaders from various political parties had begun arriving at the main stage set up outside Valmiki Ashram near Jyoti Chowk. Among those present were Punjab Congress Committee chief Pargat Singh, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, Mayor Vaneet Dhir, Deputy Mayor Malkeet Singh, former MP Sushil Rinku, former minister Manoranjan Kalia, former MLAs KD Bhandari and Rajinder Beri, and AAP Jalandhar Central halqa in-charge Nitin Kohli.

Most of the leaders had already left the main stage and joined the procession at another location when a dust storm, followed by rain, struck the city. Strong winds uprooted decorative entrance gates fitted with iron frames, while hoardings erected along the yatra route were blown down.

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By then, most devotees had left the main venue. However, some police personnel and passersby sustained injuries, while a few vehicles were also got damaged. Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surinder Singh also attended the programme.

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Earlier in the day, a controversy erupted when some leaders of the Valmiki community tore down banners of Deepak Bali, the newly appointed AAP halqa in-charge from Jalandhar Cantonment. They objected to the design of the welcome gates carrying his photographs, alleging that Bali’s pictures had been placed above those of Lord Valmiki. They also raised objections to the use of the broom, the party’s election symbol, on Valmiki Jayanti posters.

Community members announced that Bali would not be allowed on the main stage during the programme. Later, his son, Gautam Bali, visited the spot to pacify the protesters and ensure that the necessary changes were made.

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