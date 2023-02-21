Story-Telling Competition organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Departments of Bioinformatics and Biotechnology of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidayala organised a story telling competition. The event was part of “Innovative Teaching Pedagogies”, an initiative by the departments in which students from different science streams participated to showcase various scientific concepts in the form of stories.

Farewell party AT Dips School

A farewell party was organised for the students of Class XII at DIPS School, Karol Bagh. The party was organised by the students of Class XI under the guidance of principal Rajesh Chowdhary. Fun games such as musical chair, passing the parcel etc were held on the ocassion. Naman Sharma won the title of Mr DIPS and Kashish secured the title of Miss DIPS.

Lecture on cyber security

The IT forum of Department of Computer Science and IT of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised a guest lecture on cyber security in which Prishita Dhingra working as security and risk compliance auditor at bobble, Al, Gurgaon, was present as a source speaker. Principal Neerja Dhingra congratulated Prishita Dhingra and said it was necessary for the students to be aware of cybercrime.

Mother Language Day observed

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, in collaboration with Punjab Sahit Academy, observed the International Mother Language Day in the college wherein poem-recitation, slogan-writing competition and awareness rally were organised. Des Raj Kali, an eminent writer and journalist, was the chief guest on this occasion.