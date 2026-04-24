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Home / Jalandhar / Straw-laden tractor-trolley catches fire in Garhshankar

Straw-laden tractor-trolley catches fire in Garhshankar

Two brothers suffer burns; car, bike also damaged

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Our Correspondent
Garhshankar, Updated At : 11:37 AM Apr 24, 2026 IST
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A tractor-trolley turned to ashes after straw caught fire near Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur district.
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A fire broke out in a tractor-trolley loaded with straw on the road connecting the Banga road to the Nawanshahr road in Garhshankar, leaving the driver and co-driver, both brothers, seriously injured. The incident also resulted in significant damage to a car and a motorcycle that came in contact with the flames.

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Pradeep Singh, a resident of Makkhuspur under Mehtiana police station, was travelling with his brother Sukhvir Singh on a tractor-trolley loaded with straw bundles. As they were passing through Garhshankar, the straw came into contact with overhead electricity wires, triggering sparks that quickly ignited a massive fire.

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Witnesses said despite the rapidly spreading flames, the driver attempted to steer the burning vehicle away from nearby houses to prevent further damage. In the process, both brothers suffered burn injuries. Fire brigade rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control.

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The injured brothers were taken to the Civil Hospital in Garhshankar, where doctors provided first-aid before referring them to the PGI for advanced treatment. Doctors stated that Sukhvir Singh sustained nearly 80 per cent burns, while Pradeep Singh suffered around 20 per cent burns. Both are reported to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, a car and a motorcycle were also damaged in the fire. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

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