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Home / Jalandhar / Straw sock gutted during Chhath Puja in Phillaur

Straw sock gutted during Chhath Puja in Phillaur

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Our Correspondent
Phillaur, Updated At : 06:00 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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A major fire erupted near the Sutlej in Phillaur after sparks from fireworks reportedly set ablaze stacks of straw stored by members of the Gujjar community during Chhath Puja celebrations. The blaze gutted a large quantity of straw, triggering panic among residents as towering flames lit up the area and were visible from afar. The incident led to chaotic scenes before efforts were launched to contain the fire.

The flames spread rapidly, engulfing a substantial quantity of fodder and four huts. The estimated loss has been put around Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

Congress MLA from Phillaur Bikramjit Singh Chaudhary reached the spot. Local residents informed the Fire Brigade staff, following which a team arrived and launched efforts to extinguish the flames. After considerable effort, the firefighters managed to bring the fire under control.

However, the situation reportedly became tense during the firefighting operation, with allegations of an altercation between some local residents and members of the Fire Brigade team. Firefighters alleged that they were manhandled and said they would bring the matter to the notice of their senior officers.

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Victim Muhammad Sadiq said that he had repeatedly appealed to devotees during the fair not to burst firecrackers near the huts. He claimed that announcements had also been made, but some people continued to set off fireworks despite the warnings.

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