Stray animals pose threat to motorists in foggy days

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 10

Stray animals like cows, dogs and pigs roaming on city roads, especially in bypass lanes, are a serious threat to the safety of commuters. At a time when the city has been witnessing intense foggy conditions for the past two weeks, local residents stressed that the Municipal Corporation must find a solution to the problem.

Despite the state government charging cow cess on alcohol and vehicles, the local Municipal Corporation is yet to come up with a practical solution to the problem. The shelter homes being run for the cows at present are those managed by religious organisations. However, due to capacity restraints, these cow shelters are not able to take in every animal even if these feed on garbage or become a cause of accidents.

The same goes true for the stray canine population as the inefficiency of the Municipal Corporation in conducting sterilisation is resulting in an exponential increase in their population. While the city residents are divided over the issue of feeding stray canines, the problem is being faced by all.

Apart from causing traffic accidents, the dogs also litter the city streets with their poop. Additionally, 10 to 15 cases of dog bites are reported daily at government hospitals in the city. “The government can provide free vaccination to victims of dog-bites and even recently it has come up with a plan to compensate the victims. However, it is not thinking about controlling the stray canine problem.”

Kuljit Singh Malawali, a local resident, said that for a start, the Municipal Corporation must take action against the owners of pigs. “To many, it might seem that these pigs roaming on streets are stray animals but actually these are reared by people who leave them to feed on garbage,” said Singh, adding that the animals should not be allowed to roam around in city streets.