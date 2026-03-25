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Home / Jalandhar / Stray cattle crisis worsens in state; scrutiny over use of Cow Cess

Stray cattle crisis worsens in state; scrutiny over use of Cow Cess

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:36 AM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Stray cattle wander on a road in Jalandhar, causing traffic disruption. FILE
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The issue of stray cattle in Punjab has once again come under sharp scrutiny, as concerns mount over the apparent failure of authorities to effectively utilise funds collected under the Cow Welfare Cess. Despite years of revenue collection, the condition of stray cows across towns and cities continues to deteriorate, raising serious questions about governance and accountability.

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Across urban and semi-urban areas, stray cattle can be seen roaming freely on busy roads, highways and marketplaces. With little access to proper shelter or food, many of these animals are forced to feed on garbage dumps, consuming plastic waste and hazardous materials that severely impact their health. Animal welfare observers warn that such conditions often lead to painful deaths due to internal complications caused by ingesting non-biodegradable waste.

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The growing presence of stray cattle has also emerged as a significant public safety concern. Several road accidents have been reported in recent months, with vehicles colliding with cattle, particularly during night-time when visibility is low. These incidents have resulted in injuries and fatalities, further intensifying the urgency of the issue.

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The Cow Welfare Cess, reportedly imposed on items such as liquor, new vehicles and other sources, was intended to fund the protection, shelter and healthcare of cows. However, there appears to be little visible improvement on the ground. Questions are now being raised about how these funds—estimated to be in crores—have been utilised.

Highlighting the issue, noted industrialist and social activist SP Sethi has taken up the matter with the Punjab government through formal representations and applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

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In his communications to senior officials, he has pointed out the alarming number of stray cattle and the lack of proper management systems. Sethi has sought detailed information regarding the implementation of the Cow Welfare Cess, including when it was introduced and how much revenue has been collected over the years. He has also questioned the apparent lack of transparency in disclosing expenditure on cow welfare initiatives.

Despite submitting multiple letters and RTI applications since 2024, including reminders in late 2025 and early 2026, Sethi claims that no concrete response has been received from the concerned departments. He has expressed concern that such delays undermine public trust and violate the spirit of transparency mandated under the RTI Act.

Calling for urgent intervention, Sethi has urged the government to take immediate steps to ensure proper care, shelter and medical facilities for stray cattle. He emphasised that the issue is not only about animal welfare but also about public safety and administrative responsibility. As stray cattle continue to pose risks to both themselves and the public, the demand for accountability and effective action is growing louder across Punjab.

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