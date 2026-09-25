Stray dog attack in Kapurthala leaves 15 injured

Panic gripped the Markfed area and adjoining localities here after a stray dog allegedly attacked and injured 15 people, including six children.

The victims were taken to the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala.

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Dr Jashan and Dr Yukta said the injured were brought to the hospital.

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The injured have been identified as Reena Devi, three-year-old Varunjot Singh, four-year-old Satyam, eight-year-old Abhinur Singh, three-year-old Rehu Kumari and nine-year-old Monu Kumar.

The other injured are Rajinder Kaur, Sanjeev Kumar, Dharminder Kumar, Arvinder Matho, Rajinder Kaur, Rajinder Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur and Mutti Devi.

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Locals have urged the civic authorities to take immediate measures to control the stray dog population.

MC Sanitary Officer Tirlochan Singh said a team had been sent to catch the dog.