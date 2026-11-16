A stray dog attacked and bit three children in Mohalla Sikhan of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district, triggering panic among residents.

One of the injured children is reported to be in a serious condition.

The injured children have been identified as Vanshdeep (7) of Mohalla Sikhan, Samarpreet Singh (16) of Karamjitpur and Sahajdeep (7) of Mohalla Sath Rangran.

Immediately after the incident, all three children were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sultanpur Lodhi, where they got treatment. Considering the seriousness of his injuries, Vanshdeep was referred to the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, for further treatment. The other two children were discharged after receiving preliminary treatment.

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The incident has again brought the growing problem of stray dogs in the town in focus, raising concerns over public safety, particularly that of children. Residents have urged the administration and the Municipal Council to take immediate and effective measures to control the stray dog population and prevent such attacks in the future. They stressed that concrete action was needed to ensure the safety of children and other residents.