Stray dog invades turf during match at Surjit stadium

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, November 2

The city is grappling with stray dog menace, which is evident across various areas, including upscale neighbourhoods and playgrounds.

Yesterday, a stray dog entered the Surjit Hockey Stadium while a match was being played during the 40th edition of the Surjit Hockey Tournament. Stray dogs frequently wander on the hockey field and distract players.

The incident has highlighted the growing menace of stray dogs in the city, which needs immediate attention from the authorities concerned.

A spectator said stray dogs were a common sight around the stadium. They also pose a threat to players and the visitors.

However, this problem extends beyond the stadium. Several areas, including upscale neighbourhoods on Garha Road, Model Town, Cool Road, Ladowali Road among others are facing a similar situation. Even stray dogs can be frequently spotted on the Civil Hospital premises and the District Administration Complex.

Radhika, a resident of Garha, expressed concern over a large number of stray dogs in the area. She recounted a recent incident in which a woman suffered injuries after being chased by dogs, emphasising the potential danger, especially to children. “The Municipal Corporation authorities should address the issue promptly,” she said. Meanwhile, MC officials claimed that nearly 500 to 600 stray dogs were being sterilised every month. The officials said they were prioritising localities with the highest number of complaints. Soon, they would be following a locality-wise schedule for sterilisation of dogs.

