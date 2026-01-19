Stray dog menace Five kennels to be set up soon

The persistent problem of stray dogs continues to cause concern among city residents and time and again comes under discussion during the general house meeting of the Municipal Corporation (MC). During the last general house meeting as well, councillors raised the issue.

Advertisement

Municipal officials stated that the corporation has been making sustained efforts to control the stray dog population and ensure public safety. According to officials, nearly 40,000 stray dogs have been sterilised in the city since 2017. As part of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) and Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) programmes, sterilisation and vaccination drives are being carried out on a regular basis.

Advertisement

“Sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination of stray dogs are ongoing under the ABC and ARV programmes. These initiatives are being implemented together to effectively control the dog population and reduce health risks,” an official said. To speed up the process, the capacity for sterilisation is set to be increased in the coming months.

Advertisement

At present, the city has 17 kennels, while five new kennels will be constructed soon. Once these facilities become operational, officials said the sterilisation capacity will double. In addition, following directions from the Deputy Commissioner, the sterilisation drive is now being conducted ward-wise.

“So far, around 1,000 dogs have been sterilised across 10 to 11 wards. Work is currently underway in wards number 8 and 9,” the official added.

Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation has also identified land in the Nangal Shama area for the construction of a dedicated dog shelter. The shelter is expected to provide better care for stray dogs and help in managing aggressive or injured animals.

To improve response to complaints, the corporation is also in the process of procuring a dog-catching vehicle. “Tenders have been floated for the catching vehicle, which will help us respond more efficiently to complaints,” officials said.

Despite these measures, residents continue to face daily challenges. The MC reportedly receives around five complaints every day related to stray dog issues.

Ravneet Kaur, a bank employee, shared her ordeal, saying that commuting has become stressful due to stray dogs. “Whenever I ride my Activa, stray dogs often chase me. I am forced to speed up, which has led to skidding on several occasions. It is extremely dangerous,” she said.

Residents have urged the authorities to resolve the issue at the earliest, stressing that while animal welfare is important, public safety must remain a top priority.