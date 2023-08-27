 Stray dogs keep residents in fear : The Tribune India

Stray dogs keep residents in fear

Stray dogs keep residents in fear

Photo for representation. File photo



Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, August 26

Several dog-bite cases have been reported from the city and its adjoining areas in the past few days. It has created panic among residents. An estimated 300 persons, including women and children, who have been bitten by dogs, are being treated at the Civil Hospital and private hospitals every month.

A senior police official suffered injuries after being bitten by a dog in Onkar Nagar here recently.

Confirming the number, Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram said around 10 to 15 persons visit the Civil Hospital daily after being bitten by stray dogs in the Phagwara sub-division. The SMO said all anti-rabies injections were in stock, including the immunoglobulin injection, meant for instant relief. There were reportedly more than 4,000 stray dogs in the sub-division.

Phagwara ADC-cum-Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said he would personally look into the matter and steps would be taken to sterilise stray dogs.

“It has been learnt that the Animal Husbandry Department is not cooperating. Veterinary doctors are not visiting the town despite repeated letters to the department for sterilisation of stray dogs,” MC officials said.?Residents live in a state of fear due to the increasing number of stray dogs that can be seen almost in all streets.

Officials from the civil administration, Municipal Corporation and Health and Animal Husbandry departments have turned a blind eye towards the menace. Morning walkers, including senior citizens, are being forced to carry a stick along with them to save themselves from stray dogs.

#Phagwara

