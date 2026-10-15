DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / STREAM lab opens at Mayor World School

STREAM lab opens at Mayor World School

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:26 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students and teachers during the inauguration of the STREAM Lab at Mayor World School.
Advertisement

Mayor World School inaugurated Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STREAM) Lab—‘Nuts and Bolts’ on the campus.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh, SSP, Malerkotla, as the chief guest. Technology partner Manish Jha and Sudha Jha were the special guests.

Advertisement

The event was presided over by the Vice-Chairperson Neerza Mayor. She said that the STREAM Lab is designed to provide students with an integrated platform where scientific inquiry, technological exploration, creativity and mathematical reasoning converge. By blending disciplines, the lab aims to nurture critical thinking, problem solving and creativity, equipping learners with skills essential for the 21st century, she said.

Advertisement

The school management highlighted the significance of STREAM education in bridging traditional boundaries between subjects and fostering holistic development. The event witnessed participation from parents, faculty and students, who explored the lab facilities.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts