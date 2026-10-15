STREAM lab opens at Mayor World School

Mayor World School inaugurated Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STREAM) Lab—‘Nuts and Bolts’ on the campus.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh, SSP, Malerkotla, as the chief guest. Technology partner Manish Jha and Sudha Jha were the special guests.

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The event was presided over by the Vice-Chairperson Neerza Mayor. She said that the STREAM Lab is designed to provide students with an integrated platform where scientific inquiry, technological exploration, creativity and mathematical reasoning converge. By blending disciplines, the lab aims to nurture critical thinking, problem solving and creativity, equipping learners with skills essential for the 21st century, she said.

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The school management highlighted the significance of STREAM education in bridging traditional boundaries between subjects and fostering holistic development. The event witnessed participation from parents, faculty and students, who explored the lab facilities.