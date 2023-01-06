Street vendors protest anti-encroachment drive

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 5

Hundreds of vendors led by labour leader Jarnail Nangal yesterday demonstrated and registered their protest against the pick-and-choose policy of the officials of Municipal Corporation who removed dozens of rehris loaded with vegetables or fruits under the cover of campaign against illegal encroachments.

The protesters went to the MC office and raised slogans but could not contact any MC official. The protesters then went to the SP office and raised slogans against the government and the civic body administration.

Addressing the demonstrators, Jarnail Nangal accused the Municipal Corporation of harassing the poor in the name of illegal occupation, even as several multi-storeyed complexes had come up in the city. It was the poor migrant labourers who were hit the hardest, he said.

He claimed that the government’s yellow paw has always been on the poor, an example of which was the action in Jalandhar’s Latifpura. Watching the anger of the protestors, SP, Phagwara, Mukhtiar Rai met the protesters and pacified them by assuring that no such action will be taken in future. Nangal warned the Phagwara MC administration that if the harassent of the poor did not stop, then the poor hawkers will intensify their struggle.