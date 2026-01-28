Strengthen policing, review gun licences & educate youth

Curb youth violence culture

The unfortunate and increasing trend of displaying physical force among our young people is a matter of serious concern for society. The growing belief in settling scores through forceful and violent means represents a highly dangerous mindset for the holistic development of any community and society at large. The declining trust and growing turpitude arising from a lack of faith in government agencies and administrative proficiency for settling personal or social issues must be checked to achieve a peaceful and progressive social environment in the long run. Our parenting and education systems, which have failed in their duties towards the youth, are largely responsible for this degradation. Children need to inculcate mental and intellectual qualities essential for overall personal development, particularly in the context of social behaviour. On the other hand, administrative and government agencies must rise to the occasion to maintain the basic foundations of law and order, especially with regard to the growing gun culture and the glorification of violence among misguided youth. Strict enforcement of laws, including public order and traffic rules and other regulations governing public behaviour, is paramount. There is also a pressing need to revisit cultural values enshrined through traditions, literature, music, and social media for community correction, in order to fill the growing gap of degradation with healthy, positive, productive, and creative substance from the youth.

Jagdish Chander

Confront rising shooting crimes

The dramatic surge in freak shooting incidents presents a grim picture of rising crime in the state. Contrary to government claims that law and order is under control, incidents of chain snatching, road rage over petty altercations, arson, and looting at gunpoint are being reported with alarming regularity. These developments clearly point to a serious deterioration in public safety. While cases arising from old rivalries and extortion rackets are not new, a disturbing trend has emerged in the form of gangsters operating from foreign lands who promote gun culture and lure gullible youngsters through social media platforms. This new dimension of organised crime is far more dangerous. Recent daring killings of kabaddi players and promoters further indicate that criminals and anti-social elements no longer fear the police or law-enforcing agencies. Even more worrisome is the increasing involvement of youth in such crimes, a phenomenon that cannot be taken lightly. As public faith is at stake, the time has come for decisive and revolutionary steps to ensure the safety and security of citizens. The situation calls for thorough introspection of the strategies and mechanisms adopted by the administration to curb terror and criminal activities. Youngsters must be prevented from falling prey to notorious elements and guided towards constructive career paths. Clearly, more avenues for meaningful employment are the need of the hour, for which the education curriculum should be reoriented towards skill development and entrepreneurship. Law and order, being the essence of an orderly society, must be ensured by all means, leaving no room for coercion or indiscipline. The use of modern technology and AI-based techniques should become an integral part of investigations for early detection and prevention of crime. At the same time, the public must cooperate with authorities in cracking down on miscreants so that fear-free living and prosperity can be ensured for all.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Stop youth radicalisation

Punjab, once known as the land of peace and prosperity, now appears to be trending towards something entirely different—a rage-driven atmosphere with a future seemingly headed in the wrong direction. Following recent arrests in the city, the issue has resurfaced and has shaken the core of ethics and public safety. Due to petty gang wars and rivalries, innocent lives are being put at risk, and the situation is far worse than imaginable. The youth of Punjab, in particular, has become a prime target for brainwashing, which is one of the main reasons behind such alarming consequences. The government must urgently address this issue before it worsens further. A 24/7 police surveillance and lookout system should be implemented to instil fear among wrongdoers and a sense of safety among the public. Additionally, CCTV monitoring and AI-based motion detectors should be installed at high-risk locations prone to violent activity, thereby utilising the power of technology and conserving manpower for better governance. Schools and colleges should also actively raise awareness about such incidents to reach the intended audience and save innocent youth from distractions that can sabotage their lives. Taken together, these steps can help make Punjab a safer and less toxic place for all.

Lakshit Jindal

Reinforce

Deterrence measures

Punjab Police has historically distinguished itself by curbing the menace of militancy and terrorism, and even today it retains the capability to curb crime with an iron hand. One of the major causes of firing and shooting incidents is the issue of licensed weapons issued to the public for self-defence. The Police Department should thoroughly review all gun licenses to determine whether the possession of pistols or firearms by license holders is genuinely for self-defence or merely for show-off purposes, which are often witnessed during marriage ceremonies. While security for VVIPs and senior officials has been strengthened, there has simultaneously been a shortfall in the required number of policemen across various divisions. Due to this shortage, routine checking at police nakas at sensitive points has reportedly declined, and the reduction in the number of personnel at several nakas cannot be ruled out. The police should first identify sensitive points within cities and then reassess where nakas are urgently required so that miscreants cannot escape easily after committing crimes. The fear of police authority must remain intact in the minds of miscreants, robbers, and misguided youth, as well as among the general public, so that people are fully aware of the consequences of engaging in anti-social activities or crimes, including strict legal action and long-term imprisonment. The courts should also ensure that verdicts in criminal cases are delivered within a stipulated timeframe so that such judgments serve as eye-openers for criminals.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Rein in

unruly elements

The alarming number of shooting incidents has rung warning bells and points to something deeply disturbing about our way of life. Increasingly, people do not hesitate to pick up guns, even as a form of retribution over minor disputes and trivial fights, highlighting a serious breakdown in social restraint. For the restoration of peace, harmony and goodness in society, such unruly elements must be firmly reined in. This, citizens believe, can only be achieved if offenders are penalised promptly, brought to book without delay, and none are allowed to go scot free under any circumstances. The peace of mind of citizens is directly dependent on how calm and secure our cities remain. The steady increase in such incidents has already disturbed the social fabric and will cause further damage if these events are not effectively prevented.

Vandana Sri

Extradite overseas masterminds

The rising cases of shooting, extortion and gang violence have emerged as a major bane of Punjab. It is no secret that the rise in drug abuse has coincided with a sharp increase in gun violence and related criminal activities. One of the biggest ironies surrounding shooting and gang-related incidents in the state is that many of these crimes are allegedly carried out by masterminds operating from abroad. In the majority of gruesome crimes reported recently, investigations suggest that the acts were directed or ordered by individuals sitting overseas. This situation has created an inaction vacuum, where the biggest excuse for gangs to continue operating — and for the police to not act decisively — becomes the fact that the kingpin is beyond national borders. Citizens believe that a comprehensive list of such notorious overseas criminals must be released and that pointed, direct action should be carried out against them. Such steps would act as a strong deterrent for future offenders. The extradition of overseas criminals is being seen as a crucial step in curbing crime in the state.

Sarvjit Dillon

Reassure safety of citizens

A district’s well-being is determined, first and foremost, by the safety of its citizens. The slew of shooting, extortion and gang-related incidents reported in the state has created a pervasive atmosphere of insecurity among the public. Several traders, businessmen and industrialists have reportedly come under the radar of criminal elements, to the extent that many have refrained from making threats public due to fear of retaliation. While it is encouraging that the state government has launched an operation against drugs, citizens stress that beyond optics, certain key steps must be taken to restore confidence. Concrete action is needed so that the populace is reassured that those who imperil the peace and safety of citizens will not be allowed to escape accountability or get away unpunished.

Sumedha Narang

Treat drug

cases seriously

The increase in shooting and crime incidents in the state is being viewed as a fallout of the long-standing drug menace, which many believe has not been adequately addressed by successive governments. A reduction in drug usage would have a direct and measurable impact on the crime graph in the district. It has been widely observed that a significant number of FIRs registered in the region are filed under the NDPS and Arms Acts, with many cases collectively booked under both sections. This overlap reinforces the concern that the rise in drug peddling has coincided with a surge in gun violence. It is imperative, citizens argue, that the government draws a clear correlation between the two issues and treats drug-related cases with the seriousness they warrant, as they bear a direct and undeniable impact on law and order in the state.

Parneet Sareen

Why are firearms easily accessible?

These incidents create a deep sense of fear and insecurity among people, especially when we repeatedly hear stories of individuals opening fire in moments of rage. What is most alarming is how trivial disagreements or minor issues can escalate into extreme violence. Anger, impatience and intolerance seem to be growing and the consequences are often irreversible. No one wants to pause, listen, or resolve conflicts peacefully; instead, some feel empowered to pull a trigger without considering the value of human life. This raises a serious question: why are firearms so easily accessible in the first place? Weapons meant for protection are increasingly being misused, turning everyday spaces into zones of fear. Ordinary citizens should not have to live with the constant anxiety that a simple argument could turn deadly. The responsibility to address this menace lies largely with the police, lawmakers and governing authorities. Stricter gun control laws, thorough background checks and severe penalties for misuse are urgently needed. At the same time, efforts must be made to promote emotional regulation, dialogue and respect within society. Ending this cycle of violence requires decisive action, collective responsibility, and a firm commitment to protecting human life above all else.

Ravneet Kaur

What’s the Issue

Extortion shootings, youth killings rooted in old rivalries, and violence over trivial disputes like parking have surged alarmingly. Beyond exposing a deep gun culture, the trend highlights a troubling failure among youth to channel anger constructively, choosing impulsive bloodshed over dialogue, restraint and resolution.

