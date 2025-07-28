Strengthen traffic laws, repair roads & educate drivers

Road safety reforms needed

The recent tragic death of legendary marathon runner, Fauja Singh, highlights the urgent need for robust measures to address hit-and-run cases in Punjab. Key actions include the strict enforcement of existing laws, with a focus on prompt, thorough, and diligent investigations by enforcement agencies to identify and hold perpetrators accountable. The implementation of advanced electronic monitoring systems—such as speed cameras, CCTV surveillance, and body-worn cameras—at strategic locations is recommended to enhance road safety enforcement. Additionally, preventive measures like calming traffic, reducing speeds, and improving pedestrian safety in accident-prone areas must be prioritized. Regular road safety audits should be conducted for new road projects exceeding five km in length, ensuring the installation of essential safety features such as reflectors, fog lights, and blinkers, particularly on sharp curves and narrow bridges. An awareness campaign should be launched at the high school level to educate the youth on the consequences of hit-and-run accidents. This initiative will help instill responsibility among drivers and encourage witness cooperation. Furthermore, improving road infrastructure to enhance visibility and implement safety features is essential in reducing accidents.

Dr Kulwant Singh Phull

Rash driving claims another life

Fauja Singh, a legendary athlete who brought international acclaim to Punjab, tragically lost his life near his village due to reckless driving. The 114-year-old marathon runner was in excellent health and not a victim of age; instead, he became a victim of ruthless driving. The event highlights the growing problem of reckless driving in Punjab, where over 5,000 accidents occur annually, resulting in numerous injuries and fatalities. This surge in road accidents puts the average street bystander at great risk, as irresponsible behavior behind the wheel continues to escalate. The government must urgently address the issue before it spirals further. Speed-checking booths should be established at regular intervals along roads and highways, staffed with officers to fine individuals exceeding the speed limit. Speed cameras should also be installed at every traffic light across the state to promote safer road crossings. Strict penalties for drunk driving and speeding should be enforced, with more severe fines and possible court trials for offenders. Additionally, first aid and medical support, including ambulances, should be stationed near major highways and accident-prone areas to improve survival chances in the event of a crash. Public display of emergency numbers must also be made more prominent. To address road conditions, a comprehensive system for road redevelopment and construction is needed to ensure pothole-free roads. By taking these measures, we can honor Fauja Singh’s legacy and prevent future fatalities.

Lakshit Jindal

Urgent action required for road safety

It is deeply saddening that Fauja Singh, at the age of 114, lost his life in a tragic accident. His death was not due to age, but rather a result of reckless driving. Had he received quicker medical assistance, his life might have been spared. Accidents do not distinguish between an individual or a celebrity, and unfortunately, high-profile lives are often at greater risk due to inadequate emergency response systems, poorly maintained roads, and subpar road safety measures. Prioritizing road repair and maintenance is crucial. All potholes should be filled, worn-out road markings repainted, and reflectors installed on both sides of the road to improve visibility. Strict enforcement of helmet use, seat belts, and laws against drunk driving should be non-negotiable. Our legal system must impose heavy penalties for rash and unlicensed driving. A nationwide awareness campaign, spanning television, social media, and schools, is needed to educate the public about road safety. Road safety education should be made a mandatory part of the curriculum. GPS-based emergency response systems should be deployed for faster assistance in case of accidents. Regular checkpoints with speed cameras and breath analysers should be set up to deter traffic violations. Fully-equipped ambulances must be stationed in accident-prone zones to ensure timely medical response.

Shashi Kiran

Penalise reckless drivers

The excessive accidents taking place in the district have rendered roads unsafe for commuters. Commuting during the evening hours has become even more perilous for residents. The Sarak Surakhya Force, which was introduced to address and provide emergency response to accidents, is doing its bit, but law enforcement agencies need to step up the penalisation of individuals who repeatedly take the law into their own hands.

Shashi Kiran

Strict Action Against Violators required

It is extremely tragic that a national pride like Fauja Singh has been lost due to such a tragedy that could have easily been averted. Apart from the accident itself, one shudders to think about how unsafe the roads have become—so unsafe that a healthy 114-year-old elderly individual can't even take a leisurely walk near his own house. One of the reasons such accidents occur is that accountability is never fixed. It is high time that strict action is taken against such elements, setting a precedent for others to follow.

Anuradha Kapoor

Mandatory dope test for drivers

Dope testing should be made mandatory for everyone who has to obtain a driving license. Triple riding on two-wheelers and rampant underage driving are also common and are major contributors to accidents. The lack of fear of the law leads to such incidents. There needs to be a strict mechanism in place to check all these unlawful practices. The absence of a strong will to penalise such lawbreakers may cost more lives in the coming days.

Suman Prashar

Address traffic congestion issues

The rampant traffic and the enormous number of four-wheelers in the district have caused major traffic snarls and parking issues over the past few years. The number of vehicles is disproportionate to the capacity of the roads. It is imperative that this huge overload of vehicles be addressed. Along with its impact on the city’s sanitation, this has become a significant task for law enforcement agencies to keep track of such a massive number of violations every day. Except for special drives, violations continue unabated—whether it’s underage driving, accidents, or collisions caused by carelessness.

Ashwini Kumar

Negligence, poor road infrastructure

In the days preceding Fauja Singh’s death, a large number of accidents rocked the district, including hit-and-run cases, careless driving, highway hits, and collisions. The often poorly constructed road projects and unkempt roads have also contributed to accidents. If the administration had taken serious note of the rise in fatalities due to accidents and implemented reformative measures, Fauja Singh’s death might have been prevented.

Deepak Gupta

Lawlessness in rural areas

The rural hinterland is experiencing daily accidents, with two to three accidents occurring every day. Rowdy elements taking to the streets with triple riding and rash, irresponsible driving by large vehicles is a common sight. Truckers and tempo drivers also cause many accidents on highways due to sheer lack of responsibility. Navigating through the roads has become an ordeal. Additionally, many people are receiving driving licenses without undergoing a proper driving test. The red tape and the citizens' own lack of seriousness towards the law and driving ethics have steeped the population in utter lawlessness. While we have lost Fauja Singh, other deaths can still be prevented through stringent measures and reforms to address lawlessness on the roads.

Amandeep Singh