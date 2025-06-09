Strengthen vigilance, accountability mechanisms

Strict punishment for guilty

Advertisement

Investigations into allegations of corruption within the Municipal Corporation (MC) of Jalandhar are reportedly already underway. The Vigilance Bureau has taken action against several individuals, most notably AAP Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, arrested on May 23, 2025, in connection with allegations of corruption and public deception.The Vigilance Bureau has reportedly recovered documents related to ‘benami’ properties purchased by MLA Arora and is investigating further. The bureau should conduct an in-depth investigation, including the involvement of various MC contractors who may have allegedly benefited from irregularities in the tendering process, violating the Transparency Act, committing irregularities in building and road works, along with any potential nexus between officials and contractors. It’s unacceptable and alarming that allegations of bribery for allowing the sale of Chinese strings have been levelled against the MLA, who is supposed to defend the public. Hence, it becomes imperative that the authorities conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry in a time-bound manner, ensuring they gather concrete evidence before concluding, to facilitate exemplary punishment against those found guilty.

(Dr) Kulwant Singh Phull

Advertisement

Time-bound probe required

Allegations of corruption within Jalandhar’s civic body must not be ignored. Public funds meant for essential services like roads, sewerage, streetlights and infrastructure development must be used transparently and efficiently. If any civic official is implicated, an impartial and time-bound investigation is essential to restore public trust. Citizens deserve accountability and misuse of tax money directly affects the city’s development and quality of life. Regular audits, digital records of expenditures and public dashboards showing project status and costs can ensure transparency. A citizen grievance redressal platform should be strengthened to allow people to report irregularities. Civic officials must be held to the same standards as elected representatives and if wrongdoing is proven, strict disciplinary and legal action must follow. Corruption must not be allowed to derail Jalandhar’s progress. Swift action now can set a precedent for clean governance and responsible administration in the future.

Advertisement

Aarti Rana Chauhan

Crackdown on corruption

Municipalities are the most visible face of the government, entrusted with maintaining urban infrastructure and delivering essential civic services. Although substantial allocation of funds is done each year, basic problems like potholed roads, non-functional streetlights, choked sewers, illegal encroachments and waterlogging continue to plague our cities. These persistent issues cause daily inconvenience, especially to commuters, while residents often face neglect and indifference when they seek assistance from municipal offices. Worse still, corruption is deeply entrenched in civic bodies that bribes are frequently demanded even for the most routine and legitimate services. Artificial hurdles are created and the citizens are forced to grease palms to overcome unnecessary delays. At the same time, unlawful activities such as encroachments and unauthorised constructions are often ignored or even facilitated when officials are bribed, while genuine applications are stalled under flimsy pretexts. This rot is sustained by a nexus between corrupt officials and powerful patrons, including senior officers and elected representatives. As such, illegal gratification and malpractices continue to flourish unchecked. The recent arrest of MLA Raman Arora and several other officials from Jalandhar Municipal Corporation has pulled back the curtain on the extent of this corruption, which infects civic bodies across towns and cities. So much so, negligence in routine duties has reached alarming levels and the employees strike work at their own will, jeopardising the sanitation and other routine services bitterly. Furthermore, sewerage and drainage systems are rarely maintained and in some areas they are so severely damaged that water stagnates in residential areas. The resulting accumulation of filth becomes a breeding ground for diseases like dengue and malaria. The irony is that despite drawing hefty salaries and benefits, responsible officials are seldom held accountable for their failures to discharge duties assigned. To address this crisis, the government must take firm & uncompromising steps to ensure clean administration, including a determined crackdown on corruption. A thorough investigation into various malpractices and exemplary punishment to the guilty are essential to restore public trust. However, the fight against corruption is not the government’s responsibility alone. Citizens must remain vigilant and need to actively participate in monitoring civic body functioning. Only through collective effort, firm governance coupled with public engagement, can we hope to bring about a transparent, responsive, and efficient civic administration.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

Use AI to track activities

Recently caught former MLA of the AAP party, Raman Arora, was found guilty of corruption charges and righteously punished. This is an epitome of what actions should be taken in such cases. Now the question is, how can these principles be applied to other sectors of the administrative body of Punjab in order to eradicate corruption from its roots. To put it in simple terms, fighting corruption in civil bodies is to focus on transparency, accountability of the people in power and citizen engagement. If there are righteous records available of every sale, purchase and funds allocated, the whole process is public and easy to detect while finding the culprit. Moreover, according to the “Right to Information”, every citizen has the right to access any governmental activities and their future planning. Many attempts from the good side of the administrations have tried to look into the matter. In line with the Punjab Government’s resolute move to cleanse the governance system of corruption, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered 32 cases involving 70 suspects since February 18, 2025. The ongoing drive has led to the arrest of 20 accused and among others, had booked 12 revenue officials, 10 police personnel, 8 local government officials, 7 rural development and panchayat department officials, and 2 power corporation officials in different cases. Disclosing this, an official spokesperson of VB revealed that the cases include 11 trap cases, 20 criminal cases, and one disproportionate assets case. Another way is utilising new and creative technologies, like using AI agents and bots to track all governmental activities and identify any loopholes. This will not only streamline and organise all the work and projects but also keep a check on the fair execution of all their duties. Another way is to establish a clear and efficient channel for the masses to report corruption, either online or in person at complaint centres. All these steps together can definitely make Punjab an honest state once again.

Lakshit Jindal

Govt should will frame new bylaws

“By the people, for the people, of the people” is a classic description of democracy. The people elect the government to govern with their power of vote and the masses expect a lot from the government they have brought to power. As in Jalandhar, MLA from Jalandhar Central Mr Raman Arora is facing a number of allegations levied against him by the residents of Jalandhar. The inquiry is being conducted by the Punjab Vigilance Department. Earlier, the opposition had alleged that the funds released by the Union Government under the Smart City Project need an inquiry. As funds have been exhausted in Jalandhar City under the Smart City Project Fund, a number of allegations are being made by the opposition political leaders regarding the quality and other issues. By depositing the fees for the building plan as prescribed by the building manuals, it should be considered approved within three days so that the owner can start the construction of their building. Delay breeds corruption, and in the past, this slogan was written at a number of places. The local body government will have to frame new bylaws for clearance of house building plans. In the past, development works were carried out by officials of concerned government departments and recruitment of officials was open, but when the work is allocated to a contractor, the department officials have to check the work done and if the work is carried out by the competent authorities of the department, they are responsible. It is strange that a firm registered with the GST Department and Income Tax Department is not eligible to quote rates if they are a supplier of goods unless they are registered with the department. As to why a firm is ignored if they deposit earnest money and pay tender fees. The highest solvency certificate amount is for the contractor in Punjab’s Water Resources Department and the contractor does job works like the construction of roads, etc., whereas the supplier supplies the material as per the demand by the department as per the tenders. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann should direct all departments to allow every firm to quote rates if they are registered with GST/Income Tax and pay earnest money and tender fees, forming a new category for the supply of material. The registration of suppliers should be allowed up to Rs 5 lakhs by Executive Engineers and up to Rs 10 lakhs by Superintending Engineers. This will certainly pave the way for healthy competition. The solvency certificate should be deemed off for small suppliers quoting tenders up to Rs 5 lakhs. With this process, many unemployed youths can start new businesses and earn their bread and butter. Both categories of suppliers and contractors are different. Unless small suppliers are integrated into various government departments, healthy competition in procurement remains uncertain. Additionally, government-appointed staff should be responsible for utilizing the procured materials.

Rajat Kumar Mohindru

Demand for civic accountability

Clean air, smooth roads, traffic-free streets and safe drinking water are basic rights of taxpayers in a democracy. Citizens part with their hard-earned money trusting that governments and civic bodies will provide these essential services. Yet today, Jalandhar residents face traffic jams, potholes, standing sewage, and piles of foul-smelling waste. Corruption in the civic body fuels public frustration and disrupts daily life. This is unacceptable. Just as citizens are held accountable for violations, the same standards must apply to officials and leaders. Those involved in civic corruption must be caught and punished firmly. Strict, decisive action is essential to deter others from misusing public funds meant for welfare.

Siddharth Kapoor