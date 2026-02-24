Strengthen vigilance against drug trafficking, Governor tells villagers

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday held a special meeting with members of the Village Defence Committees (VDCs) in Hoshiarpur, stressing the need to strengthen security and enhance vigilance against drug trafficking at the village level.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria said that VDCs played a crucial role in maintaining law and order, spreading awareness and ensuring a peaceful environment in rural areas. He urged them to motivate youth to actively participate in sports, cultural activities and village development works so that they did not fall into the traps of negative influences and social evils.

Kataria appealed to the members to immediately inform the police about any incidents of drug smuggling or suspicious activities in their areas. He assured them that the identity of informers would be kept strictly confidential and that the district administration would lend them full support.

During the interaction, VDC members shared their experiences and offered suggestions to strengthen security and awareness efforts at the grassroots level. Kataria appreciated the members’ dedication and commitment to serve society.