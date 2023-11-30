Stress laid on need to conserve water

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 29

Sarva Naujawan Sabha headed by its president Sukhwinder Singh organised a seminar aimed at creating awareness about the wastage of drinking water and drug addiction at Government Senior Secondary School at Bhullarai village near Phagwara.

ADC Jyoti Bala Mattu was the chief guest while Tavinder Ram, Chairman, Market Committee and Kapurthala district AAP SC wing president Santosh Kumar Gogi were the guests of honour.

Jyoti Bala Mattu, Santosh Kumar Gogi and Tavinder Ram, in their respective addresses, laid stress on importance of water and the need to conserve it. They also spoke about shunning drugs for a healthy society.

Sarpanch Harbhajan Singh appreciated the efforts initiated by the Sabha for water conservation and anti-drug awareness campaign. He also encouraged the students to contribute to water conservation. He assured that the village panchayat will provide all possible support in drug prevention. School students took an oath to stay away from drugs and not misuse water.

#Phagwara