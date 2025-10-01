Strict action to be taken against food adulterators, warns official

In a decisive move to ensure food safety and protect public health, the Food and Drug Administration Punjab, under the leadership of Commissioner Dilraj Singh, IAS, and in compliance with the directions of Deputy Commissioner Amit Panchal, carried out a special inspection drive in Kapurthala district today. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Civil Surgeon Dr Sanjeev Bhagat, with Assistant Food Commissioner Dr Harjot Pal Singh spearheading the efforts alongside Food Safety Officers Mehak Saini and Abhinav Khosla.

The food safety team initiated early morning inspections at various checkpoints and sweet shops across Kapurthala, during which nine food samples, including milk, paneer, gram flour and other edible items, were collected and dispatched to the laboratory for detailed analysis. The exercise was aimed at curbing the menace of food adulteration, which poses a serious threat to consumer health, particularly during the festive season when the demand for milk products and sweets increases significantly.

As part of the drive, the team also extended its inspection to the Dhilwan area, where a challan was issued to McDonald’s for maintaining unhygienic food conditions, underscoring the department’s commitment to taking stringent action against violators irrespective of brand or scale of operation.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Food Commissioner Dr Harjot Pal Singh issued a strong warning to food business operators, emphasising that anyone found guilty of adulteration will face heavy fines along with strict legal action. He reiterated that the administration is committed to safeguarding consumer interests and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that only safe and hygienic food reaches the public.

Dr Singh added that such checking campaigns will continue to be conducted at regular intervals and violators should remain prepared to face the consequences of the law.