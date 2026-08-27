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Home / Jalandhar / Strike peaceful in Phagwara, Kapurthala

Strike peaceful in Phagwara, Kapurthala

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:34 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Students stay away from a school on Thursday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
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The strike call given by employees and pensioners evoked a good response in Phagwara, with employees, teachers, pensioners and representatives of various organisations gathering at Town Hall to press for their demands.

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The bandh affected the functioning of several government departments and institutions, while markets, banks and public transport continued to operate normally. The overall law-and-order situation remained under control.

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The protest also received political support from the Congress, SAD and BJP. Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, MLA, Phagwara, Ranjit Singh Khurana, president of the Phagwara Urban Circle, and Som Prakash, former MP from Hoshiarpur, were associated with the party delegations.

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Prominent representatives present during the protest included Satwant Singh Toora, president of the SC/BC Gazetted and Non-Gazetted Union Phagwara; Jasvir Saini of the Government Primary Teachers Union; Pankaj Rawat of the Computer Teacher Union Punjab; Happy Kaul of Jai Bheem United Voice of Punjab; Gurmukh Singh of the Democratic Teachers Front; and Parminder Pal, convenor of the Purani Pension Bahali Morcha, among others.

Meanwhile, members of the Punjab Civil Services Medical Association, Punjab, staged a sit-in at the Civil Hospital in support of the bandh and their demands.

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In Kapurthala, the bandh also witnessed participation from employees. Markets and banks in Kapurthala continued to function as usual. No major protest or law-and-order incident was reported, and the situation remained peaceful. — OC

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