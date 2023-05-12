Stubble burning cases dip in Kapurthala dist

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, May 11

The Kapurthala district administration’s efforts to improve the soil health by encouraging the farmers to dispose of wheat residue in fields instead of setting it ablaze have yielded significant results. Last year, as many as 512 cases of stubble burning were reported through satellite till May 7 but during the current season, only 37 cases have been reported so far.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said that besides giving subsidy on reverse plow, mulcher and rotavator to the farmers for the disposal of stubble, farmers were made aware of the harms of stubble burning by organising camps in the villages.

He said that the progressive farmers of Kapurthala district have given a positive response to the initiatives of the Punjab government and the district administration and priority has been given to dispose of wheat residue in the fields instead of setting it on fire.

Last year, 47 cases of stubble burning were recorded in Sultanpur Lodhi block, 128 cases in Dhilwan block, 281 in Nadala block, 22 in Kapurthala and 34 in Phagwara.

In contrast, only 11 cases have been reported in Sultanpur Lodhi this season, just four in Dhilwan, 17 in Nadala, only five in Kapurthala and none in Phagwara.

Notably, committees were formed at the district and sub-division levels in February this year to rein in stubble burning. The Deputy Commissioner himself has helmed the district-level monitoring committee.

Besides, the Kapurthala SSP, the ADC (Development), the PPCB Environmental Engineer and the District Revenue Officer were included as members of the committee. The Kapurthala Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) was nominated as the convener of the monitoring committee.

Likewise, monitoring committees were also formed in four subdivisions — Phagwara, Kapurthala, Bhulath and Sultanpur Lodhi.

CAO Balbir Chand, the convener of the committee, said that the review meetings were held every week during the wheat procurement season. He added that the Agriculture Department and other related departments have been in touch with the farmers in this regard, which is bearing fruit.