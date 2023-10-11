Stubble fires: Challenge lies ahead for Agri Dept

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, October 10

Though the Agriculture Department today claimed to have recorded no stubble burning incident in the district, 16 cases were reported till October 9 this harvesting season.

According to information, 13 stubble burning incidents were reported till October 9 last year and the total number of cases reached more than 2,000. Maximum cases were reported from Jalandhar (West), Shahkot, and Nakodar blocks.

Village sets an example While stubble burning cases are on the rise in the state, a small nondescript village in Jalandhar is trying to make a difference. Years ago, farmers of Bajra village also used to burn stubble, but there has been no such case here for the past five years. Agriculture Department officials confirmed that no case of stubble burning has been reported from the village for several years.

As many as 1,549 stubble burning incidents were reported in 2019. The tally increased in 2020 when the district witnessed 1,763 incidents.

The cases are increasing every year. Though the department tries hard to convince farmers not to burn stubble, it seems a tough task for them.

The farmers have taken over 350 stubble burning management machines so far. The Agriculture Department has set a target of 857 machines for this season. According to the data, not even 50 per cent machines have been used by farmers yet.

To tackle this problem, the Agriculture Department last year took the initiative of creating videos of farmers who have not burnt stubble for the past several years and sending these to others through social media.

Along with the videos, contact numbers of farmers were also shared so that those who want to adopt the method to manage the paddy could discuss it in detail with the progressive farmers.

The local department was putting videos on a YouTube channel, ‘Safal Kisan’, and circulating these among district farmers.

The department had identified 47 hotspots last year where maximum fire incidents were reported. Out of 981 villages in the district, 47 got their name registered under the hotspot villages of Jalandhar category.

The administration, along with the Agriculture Department, often embarks on a special campaign to distribute subsidised paddy straw management equipment among farmers.

Deputy Commissioners keep on asking farmers that instead of burning paddy straw, they must adopt effective methods for in-situ management through latest techniques.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning