Stuck in Muscat, Swaranjit Kaur returns home after three months

Tribune News Service

Sultanpur Lodhi, March 28

Having gone to Muscat to work as domestic help, Swaranjit Kaur felt uncomfortable there after three months and expressed her desire to return but the travel agents did not allow her to come back. Finally, she landed at the airport in Delhi after Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal intervened through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and even paid for her ticket.

‘Girls lead difficult lives’ Swaranjit Kaur said many girls from cities in Punjab like Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar live in difficult conditions in Muscat. She said there were about 12 Indian girls in the flight by which she returned. They were also stuck there like her. Due to false promises made by travel agents, many girls are still stuck there, she added.

Seechewal had gone to the airport on Tuesday to receive her. Kuldeep Singh, husband of Swarnjit Kaur, a resident of Moga, said that due to the efforts made by Seechewal, his wife was able to reunite with her family today after three months. He said that the travel agent had taken his wife to Muscat even as he had promised her work in Dubai.

Swaranjit Kaur said that she had gone to Muscat three months ago due to financial constraints at home. She has four daughters and a son for whose bright future she went there. Expressing her helplessness, she expressed her desire to return to Punjab several times due to her illness, but the travel agents did not allow her to return and she did not have the money to pay for the ticket back home. Still, she somehow managed to reach the Indian embassy.

Seechewal said he was contacted by her husband Kuldeep Singh through a Chandigarh-based advocate, Gurbej Singh. Seechewal helped him through the MEA and also bore the cost of the air ticket sending it to her on March 16.

The Rajya Sabha member said that he took up the issue with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar who immediately acted upon it and made the required arrangements. Seechewal said that poor families of Punjab are cheated in Arab countries by unscrupulous elements who take advantage of their difficulties and lure them with promise of high salaries. He also appealed to the Punjab government to take strict action against travel agents running the business of immigration without licence.