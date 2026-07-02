Student attacked near Phagwara

The police have registered a case against four persons, including one unidentified accused, for allegedly attacking a 16-year-old student with sharp-edged weapons and assaulting him on a road near Jalandhar.

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According to the complaint lodged by Neetish Bangar (16), son of Tirath Ram and resident of Gohawar village, he is a Class XII student at the Government Senior Secondary School, Gohawar.

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The complainant stated that after attending a fair organised at a religious shrine in his village, he left on his motorcycle to visit his aunt, Beena Kumari, at Basant Nagar in Phagwara.

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When he reached near Sampoorna Factory on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana road, four youths, identified as Sumit, Bagga, Rinku, all residents of Gohawar village, along with another unidentified youth, allegedly intercepted him.

According to the complainant, the accused began abusing him and threatened to kill him. Bagga allegedly attacked him twice with an iron kirpan, causing injuries to his left elbow and left arm. Sumit allegedly struck him on the back with a baseball bat, while the remaining accused allegedly threw him to the ground and repeatedly kicked and punched him, causing multiple injuries.

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After the assault, the accused allegedly fled the spot.

The police said a video of the incident has been obtained and linked with the investigation. The case is being investigated by ASI Paramjit Singh, and further inquiries are underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack.