Student dies, classmate injured in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, October 9

A student died while his classmate suffered serious injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck at the Mata Rani chowk on the national highway here this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Alok Singh (18), while the injured person has been identified as Sushant Kumar.

Investigating officer ASI Dildar Singh said Sandeep Singh, a resident of Changla village, told the police today that his son Alok Singh was studying in Class 12 at a school in Tanda Ram Sahay village. He, along with his friend and classmate Sushant Kumar, was going to Mukerian for some work on a motorcycle.

When they reached the Rani Chowk near Mukerian, a truck coming from the Jalandhar side hit their motorcycle around 6:15 am. Alok, who was riding pillion, was crushed under the wheels of the truck. He died on the spot. Sushant fell on the divider and suffered serious injuries after a car coming from the opposite direction hit him.

He was admitted to the Civil Hospital. Owing to his serious condition, he was referred to a speciality hospital.

Passersby told the police that the truck driver dragged Alok for around 350 meters from Mata Rani Chowk to the Civil Hospital.

The Mukerian police have registered a case against truck driver Muhammad Ashraf

Naiko under various section of the IPC. They also took the vehicles into their possession.