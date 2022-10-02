Student Induction Programme held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) conducted a special student induction programme for the newly-admitted students. More than 500 students worked together for 25 days in this induction programme with an aim of promoting the university's education tradition to new students, better relationships between new and old students and to boost the students' participation in daily activities. On the last day a grand ceremony was organised in which University Registrar Dr SK Mishra was the chief guest. Dean Academics Prof (Dr) Vikas Chawla, Dean College Development Dr Balkar Singh, Senior Professor and Chairman of Student Induction Program (SIP) Prof (Dr) Yadwinder Singh Brar were the special guests.

3-day workshop on interview skills

The personality development centre of Doaba College organised a three-day workshop on 'Interview Skills and Table Manners' for 140 BCom and BBA students. Principal Pardeep Bhandari said the centre had been set up to cater to the much-needed modules required by students to crack the interviews of various competitions and placement drives of multinational companies. Prof Sandeep Chahal, coordinator of the centre, taught in detail about interview skills, group discussion, situational dialogues and personal interviews public speaking, basics of English, vocabulary building and situational dialogues. Dr Namrata Nistandra discussed about pronunciation techniques, various accents and about phonetics.

Gandhi Jayanti celebrated

Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated with great fervour in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School, Sangal Sohal - Variana, Kapurthala Road. A special assembly was conducted in which students were informed about the life history of Mahatma Gandhi. Students delivered speech and recited the poems. Poster making and slogan writing competition was also conducted. Principal Priyanka Sharma told the students that they should follow the principles of Gandhi ji in their lives and encouraged them to become self-dependent.

Shastri & Gandhi remembered

Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri ji's Jayanti was celebrated at Kamla Nehru Primary School, Phagwara. A special assembly was conducted by Shivalik House. Students presented the views of Mahatma Gandhi. A mesmerising dance performance was presented. A melodious song was sung "De di humein Azadi" and an enactment of Gandhi ji's three monkeys was also enacted. School Headmistress Jyoti Bhardwaj inspired the students to follow the path shown by these great leaders for a bright future.

Apeejay celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus commemorated Gandhi Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of father of the nation- Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi who is known for his contribution in India's freedom struggle. Director Dr Rajesh Bagga addressed the students and faculty and highlighted the role of Gandhi in making the country free from the clutches of the British rule. Dr Bagga also stated that Gandhi taught us the profound truth of non-violence. Dr Bagga added that "we should follow his principles of ahimsa for peace and harmony around the world."

Talent Hunt for Freshers at pcm SD

In an attempt to polish the capacities of its students, the youth club of PCM SD College for Women organised a two-day talent hunt session. On the first day, literary items like debate, declamation and poetical recitation, fine arts events like cartooning, landscape, sculpture, rangoli and cosmetology competitions like mehndi, nail-art, make-up and phulkari were held. On the second day, dance, theatre, music and fancy dress items were held. Students of varied streams participated with vigour. The achievers were awarded by Principal Pooja Prashar.

CT public holds Painting competition

Grade VIII student of CT Public School Kavya Ahuja secured the first position in the painting competition. This event was organised by Creative Expression by Kids and Teens in association with APJ Education, The District Cultural, Literary Society and Intex, an art exhibition of emerging artists, at Virsa Vihar. She was awarded a certificate and a cash prize of Rs. 1500 by Apeejay College of Fine Arts. The other participants were Salvi from grade 10th, Shreya from grade 10th, Avni From grade 7th, and Haishita From grade 7th who made the school proud as their work was appreciated. The students were guided by the HOD Bhawna Arora and Art teacher Poonam.