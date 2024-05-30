Student makes 3,500 sq ft rangoli, breaks own record

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 29

Deeksha, a Class X student of Doaba Public School, Dohlaro Mahilpur campus, spreading electoral awareness through her unique art, has made a record-breaking rangoli measuring 3,500 square feet. With this project, Deeksha has broken her own world record of a 3,100 square feet rangoli, which she had made at Khatkar Kalan.

For this piece, Diksha has been nominated for the Worldwide Book of Records. Garshankar SDM Shivraj Singh Bal reached the school to encourage Diksha and praised her achievement. He said Diksha had meticulously managed to express the vibrancy of Indian democracy through her art. The rangoli on one side has a representation of Bharat Mata, while on the other side she has depicted the security forces protecting the country.

“What she has achieved at such young age is inspiring. Her work has given her a new identity and has proved that Indian youth can make a mark at the global level with their talent and hardwork,” added Bal. Deeksha expressed she wants to become a professional artist in the future, adding that she had been working on the rangoli for the past 11 days.

#Doaba #Hoshiarpur