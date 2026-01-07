DT
Home / Jalandhar / Student selected as assistant director at Harvard MUN Dubai

Student selected as assistant director at Harvard MUN Dubai

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:18 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
Yuvraj Singh Deol
Yuvraj Singh Deol (19), a student from Rehana Jattan village from Phagwara, has brought laurels for rural Punjab while also making his parents proud by getting selected as assistant director at Harvard MUN Dubai scheduled to be held from January 8 to 11. He will serve on the Sony Board of Directors committee, a specialised corporate simulation committee.

HMUN Dubai is regarded as one of the leading international Model United Nations conferences, bringing together students from universities across Asia, Europe, and North America. Assistant directors are selected through a competitive international screening process based on prior conference experience, and demonstrated leadership skills. This year, only 20 Assistant Directors have been selected globally. Yuvraj is the only representative from North India and one of just four from India. This will be Yuvraj's second consecutive term as an Assistant Director at HMUN Dubai. Yuvraj is currently pursuing Electronics and Computer Engineering in his second year at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology.

