Students ace in Youth Parliament

Jalandhar, February 6
Lyallpur Khalsa College’s two NSS volunteers won the first positions in District Youth Parliament in Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts. Principal Gurpinder Singh Samra congratulated the winners and said youth was the future of the nation.
It is our endeavour to provide such platforms to students where they could compete at — district, state and national — level and gain valuable experiences. NSS Programme Officer Satpal Singh said that Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Govt of India organises this event annually and winners of state-level are invited to visit Parliament to nurture future leaders. He added that volunteer Ekta Pandey and Balpreet Kaur had won from Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts respectively and would compete at State Youth Parliament.
