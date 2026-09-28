‘Students believed rumours, I felt hurt’: LPU Pro-Chancellor Rashmi Mittal says campus safe

Lovely Professional University (LPU) reiterated on Monday that its campus is safe and that activities on campus are normal. After two days of vandalism, arson and violence on campus, Pro-Chancellor Rashmi Mittal, in her first formal video statement since the rampage, reached out to students.

Following the restoration of relative normalcy, students headed home amid the suspension of classes for 10 days, along with mid-term exams.

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In her address, Mittal expressed dismay that students believed ‘rumours’ about the university, saying it had hurt her, and asked them to be more cautious in future. She appealed to students to reach out to university authorities in future and assured them that the university stands with them. She also lauded students who helped clear the air about what happened on campus.

In her video address, Rashmi Mittal said, “It is unfortunate what happened on campus on Saturday and Sunday. The kind of trust LPU and the student community share is different and exemplary, with 400 student organisations and 4,000 students directly responsible for planning and executing all events — from induction to convocation. We have great trust in each one of you, which is so special. But I never thought this would happen with so many channels in place. How is it that students didn’t bring it to us? They just believed the rumour that was spreading. I felt so hurt. Then outsiders joined in. There were shops which were looted. It was so painful. I feel children can’t do this.”

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She added, “We can’t believe social media blindly. We have to understand the depth of the decisions you take for yourself and people around you. The police are taking action against outside miscreants who won’t be spared. I thank everyone who came forward to bust falsehoods and stood by the university.”

She also appealed to students to “stay positive, maintain calm and reflect on what happened”.

“Don’t worry — we are with you. Outsiders will be taken to task.”

In another formal communiqué, the university stated, “It is deeply unfortunate that, amid heightened emotions, certain anti-social elements sought to exploit the situation, resulting in disruption and damage to university property. Such conduct has no place in the LPU community. The university is confident that appropriate action will be taken against those outside infiltrators in accordance with the law.”

It further added, “The response of the larger LPU student community has been overwhelmingly positive. Students spoke up on their own, refuting the false claims through their social media handles and in conversations with the media. Their response reflects the maturity and responsibility of the vast majority of the community and their trust that the university has always stood by their interests.”