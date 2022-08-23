Students bring laurels to college

Tribune News Service

In PCM SD College for Women, students of Masters in Business Economics and Information Technology (MBEIT) Semester II have performed well and have brought laurels to the institution. Deepali Bighamal secured the first position in the university exams by scoring 380 out of 500 (76 per cent) marks and Komalneel Kaur stood second in the university by scoring 360 (72 per cent) marks. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, other members of the management and Principal Dr Prashar lauded the achievers and wished them luck for their future endeavors.

Students shine in varsity exams

The students of the PG Department of Computer Science and IT, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, have brought laurels for the institution. Jasmine of PGDCA scored 85 per cent marks, Rajinder and Gurpreet Kaur of the same class scored 81 per cent marks and 78 per cent marks respectively. All of them passed with distinction. Principal Dr Navjot wished the students for their bright future and patted their efforts. She also congratulated Dr Raman Preet Kohli, Head, PG

Mountain climber honoured

Jalandhar: Meenu, a student of St Soldier Group of Institutions, who has conquered high peaks, again brought laurels to the institution and parents by conquering the Yunam peak. Meenu, while waving the flag of the institution on the peak, gave the message of women empowerment and education for all. Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra honoured Meenu with a memento and a scholarship of Rs 20,000. Chairman Chopra said Meenu was a first year BPEd student of St Soldier’s College of Education and was being sponsored by the entire educational institution. Meenu thanked the organisation and said since childhood she had a dream of raising the Tricolor on Mount Everest to illuminate the name of the country, for which she is now preparing diligently. Before this, she has climbed Himachal Pradesh’s Friendship Peak, which is about 17,352 feet high, South Africa’s highest peak Kilimanjaro, which is 19,334 feet high and Nepal’s Merapik Peak at a height of 21,247 feet.

Book Bank at Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

A Book Bank was started at Kanya Maha Vidyalaya. It operates under the aegis of the Department of Student Welfare. KMV Book Bank is an initiative of the Department of Student Welfare. Students have been provided with an option to donate their books after clearing their semester to facilitate other students. This Book Bank is a regular feature at KMV and will continue for 10 days so that no student who is in the need of books should be left out. Principal Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi said students deposit syllabus-oriented books of their previous classes in the Book Bank and those who want to use the books can collect them from the Book Bank without a need to buy them. Students have received books on various subjects such as English, history, chemistry and mathematics etc. The Principal lauded the efforts of Dr Madhumeet, Dean, Student Welfare, for being involved in the functioning of the Book Bank.

Meritorious students felicitated

Students of DIPS College, Dhilwan, have achieved 100 per cent result in MA History first year, released by GNDU. College Coordinator Harpreet Kaur said Lovepreet Kaur got the first place in the college, Sonu Sahota got the second place and Suman Preet got the third place. Meritorious students were awarded with certificates. DIPS Chain MD Tarwinder Singh and CEO Monika Mandotra congratulated all students.

Eklavya School monthly competitions

Every month, class competitions are conducted in Eklavya School, which provide students with a platform to demonstrate their talent and achieve greater things in life. For Classes I and II, Hindi poem recitation competition was organised and for Classes III and IV, fancy dress competition was organised. Eklavya School Chairman JK Gupta appreciated the efforts of staff members and students. Director Seema Handa said all should understand the importance of monthly competitions in schools. For Class V, dance competition was organised. In Hindi poem competition, the first position was bagged by Dikshant Nahar and Sukhleen, the second position was bagged by Darsh Sharma and Amrit, the third rank was attained by Jashanjot Singh and Satkeerat Kaur. In fancy dress competition, the first position was bagged by Navya and Jivansh, second by Aradhya and Armaan and third by Avyaan and Chahat. In dance competition, the first position was bagged by Kavya. Principal Komal Arora and Administrator Dimple Malhotra motivated the students to keep in mind the spirit and importance of competitions.

Jalandhar sahodya origami event

Harnoor Kaur (Class V) and Inayat Khosla (Class IV) of Cambridge International School, Phagwara, bagged the second position in Jalandhar Sahodya Origami Competition. The girls were one among almost 50 teams from different CBSE schools from different districts such as Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar. The theme of the competition was “Nature”. Students prepared beautiful landscapes depicting beauty of nature. It was indeed a tough fight but girls showcased their talent of folding and pasting with great compassion. On the basis of the marking points, judges announced the result. School Principal Jorawar Singh congratulated both the girls for their achievement. They were presented with a certificate and a trophy. Chairperson Jasbir Kaur Bassi congratulated the talented students.

Punjabi dept HoD takes charge

Dr Surinder Pal Mand took over as the new head of the Post-Graduate Punjabi Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College. The department has given countless teachers, thinkers and writers etc. to society. Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra and Dr Gopal Singh Buttar, former Head of Punjabi Department, in the presence of all teachers and head of all departments, gave the appointment letter to Dr Mand and handed over the responsibility of the HoD. Principal Dr Samra said the department was a teaching department of historical importance in Punjab. He assured that under the leadership of Dr Mand, the department would progress and continue to serve Punjabi language, literature and culture. He said before this, Dr Mand had worked as the Dean, Student Welfare, Coordinator Punjab Migration Study Centre, Nodal Officer University Affairs, Convener Scholarship, Nodal Officer Admission, editor of the Punjabi section of the college magazine Beas and held other executive positions. Prof Jasreen Kaur, Dean, Academic Affairs said Prof Mand would keep the rich legacy of the department intact like his former heads.

Department of Computer Science and IT and her team.

World Entrepreneur Day observed

Hoshiarpur: Under the supervision of Principal Dr Vinay Kumar, Institution’s Innovation Council, DAV College, Hoshiarpur, in association with Planning Forum, Department of Economics, organised a poster exhibition in the college to observe World Entrepreneur Day. Associate Prof Kapil Chopra, president of IIC DAV College, Hoshiarpur, said 37 students participated in the drive, of which 25 were displayed in the exhibition. Dr Anoop Kumar, president of the DAV College Managing Committee, and Secretary DL Anand conveyed their wishes to all members of the IIC on the event. /oc