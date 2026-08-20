Students clash at CT Institute over canteen food

A clash took place between two groups of students on the CT Institute campus located in Shahpur here.

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The dispute began after a medicine tablet was found in the food of a student in the mess. The students questioned the canteen operator about the matter, to which other students objected. An argument broke out between students and clash erupted. There were reports of minor damage to property.

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SHO of Police Station No. 5 Yadvinder Singh said the police had received information about a dispute over food between the students in the mess. "Our teams reached the spot in time and brought the situation in complete control. We appeal to the students and their families not to panic", he said. He denied the use of any sharp-edged weapons.

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Senior officers also reached the spot along with a police team. The police questioned the students from both groups and investigated into the matter.

The CT management issued a small media brief on the matter. "Today’s episode at the college was nothing more than a moment of confusion among students. The safety and security of our students remained in place throughout. We are pleased to clarify that no student was hurt. There was no religious angle in the dispute. No damage to property has been done".