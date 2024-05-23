Students collect 1.64L signatures on pledge forms from electorates

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 22

To increase the voter turnout in the district, under the SVEEP activity, the Electoral Literacy Club in collaboration with the District Public Relations Office launched a voter resolution signature campaign. Under this campaign, in just one week, children of 563 government and private schools of the district have got more than 1,64,000 signatures on the Voter Pledge Form from their parents and eligible voters of their locality and villages.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Komal Mittal said the Electoral Literacy Club has done excellent work through the School Education Department regarding voting awareness which will play a positive role in voter awareness. She said when children remind their parents and elders of their responsibility towards the society, good results follow. She said there are 16,01,826 voters in Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency and more than 10 per cent of the voters have signed this resolution letter. She added the students and guide teachers who played an excellent role in this campaign will be honoured by the district administration. She appealed to the voters of the district to vote without fear and discrimination on June 1. She said all the preparations related to voting have been completed by the district administration on the instructions of the Election Commission of India and special care was also being taken for the convenience of the voters.

District Nodal Officer of Electoral Literacy Club Shailender Thakur said that Electoral Literacy Clubs have been formed in all 563 upper primary, high and senior secondary government and private schools of the district, in which students from classes IX to XII have been made members. Different activities were conducted during elections. He said in this sequence, with the help of students and guide teachers, Voter Pledge Signature Campaign was conducted, in which not only the students but also their parents went to the surrounding areas and got voters to sign the Voter Pledge Form and made them aware about voting.

On this occasion, District Public Relations Officer Hardev Singh Aasi, District Education Officer (A) Gurinderjit Kaur, District Education Officer (A) Kamaldeep Kaur, District Sweep Nodal Officer Preet Kohli, Election Tehsildar Sarbjit Singh, Assistant Public Relations Officer Lokesh Kumar, Election Kanungo. Deepak Kumar, Assistant Sweep Nodal Officer Ankur Sharma, Assistant Nodal Officer Media Communication Rajneesh Guliyani and Neeraj Dhiman were also present.

