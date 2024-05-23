 Students collect 1.64L signatures on pledge forms from electorates : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Students collect 1.64L signatures on pledge forms from electorates

Students collect 1.64L signatures on pledge forms from electorates

Students collect 1.64L signatures on pledge forms from electorates

DEO Komal Mittal and officials of SVEEP and Education Department share information on voters who signed voter pledge forms.



Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 22

To increase the voter turnout in the district, under the SVEEP activity, the Electoral Literacy Club in collaboration with the District Public Relations Office launched a voter resolution signature campaign. Under this campaign, in just one week, children of 563 government and private schools of the district have got more than 1,64,000 signatures on the Voter Pledge Form from their parents and eligible voters of their locality and villages.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Komal Mittal said the Electoral Literacy Club has done excellent work through the School Education Department regarding voting awareness which will play a positive role in voter awareness. She said when children remind their parents and elders of their responsibility towards the society, good results follow. She said there are 16,01,826 voters in Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency and more than 10 per cent of the voters have signed this resolution letter. She added the students and guide teachers who played an excellent role in this campaign will be honoured by the district administration. She appealed to the voters of the district to vote without fear and discrimination on June 1. She said all the preparations related to voting have been completed by the district administration on the instructions of the Election Commission of India and special care was also being taken for the convenience of the voters.

District Nodal Officer of Electoral Literacy Club Shailender Thakur said that Electoral Literacy Clubs have been formed in all 563 upper primary, high and senior secondary government and private schools of the district, in which students from classes IX to XII have been made members. Different activities were conducted during elections. He said in this sequence, with the help of students and guide teachers, Voter Pledge Signature Campaign was conducted, in which not only the students but also their parents went to the surrounding areas and got voters to sign the Voter Pledge Form and made them aware about voting.

On this occasion, District Public Relations Officer Hardev Singh Aasi, District Education Officer (A) Gurinderjit Kaur, District Education Officer (A) Kamaldeep Kaur, District Sweep Nodal Officer Preet Kohli, Election Tehsildar Sarbjit Singh, Assistant Public Relations Officer Lokesh Kumar, Election Kanungo. Deepak Kumar, Assistant Sweep Nodal Officer Ankur Sharma, Assistant Nodal Officer Media Communication Rajneesh Guliyani and Neeraj Dhiman were also present.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

2
Diaspora

UK hails drop in visas as stranded Indian care workers appeal for help

3
India

Explainer: Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president

4
Punjab

A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala admn on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site

5
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

6
Trending

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

7
Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital following heat stroke

8
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

9
India

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs, war veteran looks to PM for justice

10
Punjab

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Don't Miss

View All
As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Top News

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala at 10 am

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala

PM Modi will start his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Punjab by ...

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...

As Punjab breaks peak power demand, midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents’ barge into substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

Free, uninterrupted power supply is one of the poll planks o...

Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...

There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells top court

There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells Supreme Court

Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...


Cities

View All

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Civil Aviation Minister, AAI urged to improve facilities at Amritsar airport

Report all chartered flights arriving at airport to election officials, AAI told

BJP won’t be able to open their account in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

Employment, emigration major poll issues

As Punjab breaks peak power demand, midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents’ barge into substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts

Panchkula: System aligned against lower classes, says Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

Why no word on Metro for Chandigarh, asks Manish Tewari

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs, war veteran looks to PM for justice

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me, says Swati Maliwal

INDIA bloc members ‘communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi

‘Touching 400 complete fantasy’: Tharoor laughs off BJP’s claims

‘Nari shakti’ mere lip service, only two women in Delhi Lok Sabha poll fray

Homeless after demolition drive, Latifpura residents to boycott poll

Homeless after demolition drive, Latifpura residents to boycott poll

Want jobs for our sons, say women at Congress rallies

PM’s Modi Jalandhar rally: Farmers to hold ‘black flag march’

Ahead of PM’s visit, police announce traffic diversions

Police chief transferred to non-election duties

239 held with drugs, weapons, cash since poll code imposition

239 held with drugs, weapons, cash since poll code imposition

Wagah border will be opened for trade in year if BJP forms govt: Bittu

Preeti Sapru lauds Modi-led govt for its welfare schemes

Warring assures substantial reforms in agriculture sector

AAP candidate’s wife seeks votes in Sahnewal, blames Congress, SAD for neglecting Punjab

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala