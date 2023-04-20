Students come out with flying colours

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: As many as 28 students of St Soldier Law College have bagged top honours in the recently declared results by Guru Nanak Dev University. Chairperson Anil Chopra and vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra congratulated the students. The students credited director SC Sharma and teachers for their success.

Workshop on lost recipes at GNA

The School of Hospitality of GNA University organised a five-day cookery workshop, ‘The Lost Recipes of the World’, with the aim of making students aware of the traditional cooking styles. Chef Ashish Bhasin was the resource person. The rural cooking style, khad cooking, an ancient cooking technique, was used to prepare the food. Pro-chancellor Gurdeep Singh Sihra said, “I appreciate the efforts put in by the Hospitality Department in organising this workshop.”

Birth anniversary of Hans raj

The Vedic Adhyan Society and Mahatma Hans Raj Samvedna Samiti of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a lecture dedicated to the birth anniversary of Mahatma Hans Raj under the guidance of principal Ajay Sareen. Udyan Arya, principal of Guru Virjanand Gurukul and Amita, principal of SD School, Hoshiarpur, were the speakers at the event. Principal Ajay Sareen welcomed the guests and highlighted the contributions of Mahatma Hans Raj towards women’s education.

Foundation day at DAV University

A havan yajna was performed at DAV University to mark its foundation day, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Hans Raj and 200th birth anniversary of Dayanand Saraswati. Ramesh Arya, vice-president of DAV management committee, Justice NK Sood, vice president of DAV committee, Sanjeev Naval, principal of DAVIET, Arvind Ghai, secretary of DAV management committee, Dr Jatinder Sharma, principal of DAV Physiotherapy College and philanthropist Sudhir Sharma were the guests of honour. Students were made aware of the G20 Summit, New Education Policy and Indian knowledge system.

Farewell function at lyallpur

The National Cadet Corps (Army Wing) of Lyallpur Khalsa College organised a farewell event for the C certificate cadets. The function was presided over by principal Jasreen Kaur. Colonel Praveen Kabthiyal, Commanding Officer of 2 Punjab NCC battalion, was the chief guest. Senior under-officer Diksha and under-officer Varsha were given the title of ‘Miss farewell’ and ‘Miss Gorgeous’, respectively. Under-officer Harman was declared ‘Mr Farewell’. Colonel Praveen Kabthiyal said the NCC training programme instils a sense of responsibility and commitment among the cadets. Suman Chopra, head of the History department, and ANO Karanbir Singh were present on the occasion.

Session on real-time database

The School of Information Technology of Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions organised a session on the topic ‘Getting Started with Firebase’. The resource person for the session was Loveleen Kaur, software engineer at Astrotalk. Loveleen told the students about the role and requirement of real-time database in web and mobile application development. She provided a live demonstration of creating and maintaining a real-time database to the students.

National webinar at college

The women’s empowerment cell of PCM SD College for Women organised a national webinar on the topic ‘Textual Imagery of Women with Special Reference to Kashmir’. Suman Jamwal, head of the Department of History, Jammu University, was the resource person. Kawaljit Kaur, convenor of the webinar, introduced the chief guest to the participants and also familiarised them with the topic.