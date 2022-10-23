 students compete in diwali contests : The Tribune India

students compete in diwali contests

Students of Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, celebrate Diwali on the campus on Saturday. Photo:Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Shiv Jyoti Public held Diwali competitions for classes 1st to 5th. In tearing and pasting, Kairrene and Japji Kaur got the first prize. In colouring, Arshnoor and Vani were the winners. In drawing and colouring, Mannat and Srishti bagged the first position. In wall hanging making, Umang Bihal, Saanvi and Pratham became the winners. In card making, Goransh Singh and Vani Kalia won the first prize. In rangoli, a team of Paanvi, Saloni, Atharv and Sankarshan bagged the first positions. Overall activity was conducted by coordinator Veenu Aggarwal.

Adding dash of colour & celebration

Members of the Central Association and Youth Club of PCM SD College for Women held Diwali celebrations. Our students illuminated the entire college premises through vibrant rangolis, picturesque and blazing diyas and other strikingly vivid decorations. The celebration commenced with 'Ganesha' and 'Lakshami' poojan to invoke the blessings for the students. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar acknowledged the endeavour of the students.

Students celebrate festival of lights

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised Diwali fest -2022 to celebrate Diwali with its students. Various events were organised including departmental stalls, rangoli, toran designing, paper lattern making, thali/diya decoration and origami. Students participated with great enthusiasm in these events. Students showed their innate talent and expression of creativity through participating in various events. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director, Academic Affair), Dr SK Sood (Director of college) and Dr RS Deol (Deputy Director, Academic Affairs) congratulated the whole team for conducting this event.

Diwali festivities at MLU DAV College

MLU DAV College, Phagwara, organised various Diwali festivities on its premises. Principal Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa drove the celebration towards the knowledge of spiritual enlightenment and communal bonding. Vikas Uppal, Chairman of the college, commenced the opening of the festival by releasing air balloons. The festival was embellished with plethora of fun activities such as rangoli, diya and candle making green Diwali demonstrations and many cultural music and dance recreations. The Principal emphasised and elaborated the idea of how a perfect Diwali should be celebrated. She put a spotlight on the importance of lights, and how these symbolise the eternal wick which burns inside all of us. The only struggle we face as a human, is to try and find that source of light within us, the source of infinite bliss and happiness. It was an exuberant and high-spirited festival.

Card-making activity at nobel school

The Nobel School celebrated Diwali with great pomp and show. The students participated in various activities like card making, diya decoration, wall hangings, candle decoration, toran making and rangoli . Teresa, Raman, Tagore and Sen houses bagged Ist, IInd and third positions in the rangoli competition. The students decorated their classes gracefully. Goddess Lakshmi Pujan was performed by the school management with the students and staff members. After that gifts were distributed to teaching and non- teaching staff by Chairman Prof. CL Kochher and MD Kumar Shiv Kochher. Principal Amita Sharma wished all a Happy and Safe Diwali to everyone. She explained students importance of Green Diwali. She asked the students to choose eco-friendly options to minimise use of energy while pampering with fun and food.

Diwali celebrated at CJS School

Under the guidance of Principal Dr Ravi Suta, CJS Public School organised different activities on the occasion of Diwali. 'Thali Decoration Competition’ was organised for Classes III to V. The main aim of the competition was to help the students to exhibit their talent, showing love and pray to God by decorating "Aarti Thali" with flowers, sindoor, jyot, diya and other items. Children decorated thalis beautifully. Vankatesh and Aditya Kalyan became the winners of the contest.

Inter-school lawn tennis organised

A two-day Sahodya Inter-School Lawn Tennis Tournament (Under 14) for boys and girls was hosted by Delhi Public School. The tournament saw active participation of about 14 schools from in and around the city. Principal Ritu Kaul addressed the gathering with her words of inspiration. Among boys, the team of La Blossoms School came first, followed by MGN Public School on second position. The third rank was shared by Apeejay School and Police DAV School. Among girls, the first position was bagged by Mayor World School, followed by Cambridge Innovative School. The Cambridge Co-ed School and MGN Public School (Urban Estate) came third.

Seminar held on Origin of Punjabi

A seminar on 'Origin of Punjabi language' was organised in Lyallpur Khalsa College by the Punjabi Language Development Centre in which the keynote speaker Najar Singh informed the students about the origin of Punjab language and its relationship with other languages of the country. Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra said that Punjabi was rapidly establishing itself on international level, as a lot of Punjabi diaspora had already made its presence across the globe. He urged the students to work for the promotion of Punjabi culture and language. The occasion was witnessed by the head of the Punjabi department Dr Surinderpal Mand and teachers and students of the department.

