 Students exposed to risk at Smart Government School : The Tribune India

Boundary wall collapsed during floods, fear of strays, snakes looms

The collapsed wall at Smart Government Primary School at Bara Jodh Singh village in Lohian.



Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Lohian (Jalandhar), Sept 13

At Smart Government Primary School in Bara Jodh Singh village, teacher closes the door of the classroom and keeps students inside whenever a stray animal or a snake enters the building from outside. There is always a constant fear that some miscreant may enter the school premises.

Students wait for their turn outside a toilet at Government Primary Smart School at Mandala Channa. Malkiat Singh

Reason: The school in the flood-hit Lohian area is without a boundary wall. Its wall collapsed in the recent floods and students have been studying without any safety since then. Strangely, no grant has been received for the construction of the boundary wall yet.

There are 27 students and two teachers in the school. Teachers said they constantly keep a check on the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the school to ensure that no unknown person enters the premises.

Anju, head teacher of the school, said the wall collapsed due to the natural disaster, but studies of students should not be affected at all. “We remain vigilant. Snakes and stray cattle enter the school premises sometimes,” she said.

Manish, Deputy District Education Officer, Jalandhar, said they have assessed the situation in every school in the flood-hit areas and a detailed proposal regarding the same was also sent to the Education Department.

“The government is ensuring that every school is given a grant at the earliest. The school will receive a grant soon” he said.

Single toilet for 90 students

At Government Primary Smart School in Mandala Channa, as many as 90 students (girls and boys) use a single toilet. Earlier, they were using four toilets, but three of them were shut by the school staff after they developed cracks due to floods. A girl student from the school said: “It emanates foul smell because every student uses the same toilet and it becomes uncomfortable”. Some part of the boundary wall of this school is also broken.

We remain vigilant: Head teacher

The boundary wall collapsed due to the natural disaster, but studies of students should not be affected at all. We remain vigilant. Snakes and stray cattle enter the school premises sometimes. — Anju, head teacher, Smart Government Primary School

School to get grant soon

We have assessed the situation in every school in the flood-hit areas and a detailed proposal regarding the same was also sent to the Education Department. The government is ensuring that every school is given a grant at the earliest. The school will receive a grant soon. — Manish, Deputy District Education Officer, Jalandhar

