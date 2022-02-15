Students form human chains to spread voting awareness

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 14

As a part of the ongoing Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, 2,500 students of 105 government senior secondary and high schools of the district formed human chains to make youth aware of their voting rights on Monday.

The District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Sarangal, said human chains were formed by students at their respective schools to sensitise youths about the importance of voting. Voters, especially youth, should be abreast about power of the vote, he added.

Sarangal said voters were the backbone of every democratic system and every effort was being made to enhance their participation in the elections. Democracy could be successful only if all stakeholders, especially the young voters participate in the poll process, with enthusiasm, he added.

The administration was trying to generate awareness amongst the masses regarding their voting rights so that people could exercise their right to franchise enthusiastically, he said. Special emphasis on encouraging the young voters to cast their vote scheduled on February 20, he added. Already a series of events were being organised to encourage people for voting so that all previous records could be broken in these elections, he said.