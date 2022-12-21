Students from 21 blocks take part in dist-level quiz

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 20

An APJ Abdul Kalam quiz and typing competition was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Shergarh (Hoshiarpur).

In his address, District Education Officer (SE) Harbhagwant Singh said, “The initiative of the government to organise such contests is a commendable step. This would help students gain technical knowledge.”

As many as 84 students from Classes IX and X from across 21 blocks of the district participated in this quiz competition. Prizes were distributed to the winning students by the District Education Officer, and their mentors were honoured with appreciation letters.

In the Class IX category, Gurleen Kaur of Government High School, Chak Ladian, won the first position, Harleen of GSSS, Bassi Jalal, secured the second position and Anamika Devi of GSSS, Harse Kalota, bagged the third position. In the Class X category, Harpreet Kaur of Government High School, Chaggran, came first, Karanveer of Government High School, Lalwan, came second and Manpreet Kaur GSSS, Datarpur, clinched the third spot. School faculty members were present on the occasion, among others.