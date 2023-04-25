Students get Certificates of Merit

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The students of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr. Sec. School, Kapurthala Road, were awarded with the Certificate of Merit in Passport to Earning (P2E) pilot program of CBSE and UNICEF (YuWaah) for empowering its students with 21st century skills and abilities. More than 200 students from classes IX - XII participated in session 2022-23 in this programme. The programme aims to inculcate skills like financial literacy and digital productivity among youth. Nazam Atwal, Mannat Kaur Sahota, Harshseep Singh, Danish Gill , Arjun Dev, Manya Chauhan, John Khurana, Harneet Kaur, Prince Kumar, Mankaran Singh, Angel Sehdev and Baljot Singh received Certificate of Merit for scoring distinction in the online course.

DAV Institute bags runner-up Trophy

The students of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology won the overall 1st Runner Up Trophy at 'Rangmanch 2.0 A Management Fest 2023' held at CTIEMT, Shahpur. The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from various colleges across the country. The students of DAVIET showcased their skills with full potential and zeal. The event included in competitions were business quiz, poster making, solo singing, group singing, solo dance, group dance, fashion show, business plan, treasure hunt, ad mad show, rangoli, and mehndi. Dr. Sanjeev Naval, Principal, DAVIET, congratulated the students for the victory.

Seminar by Saanjh Kendra

Eklavya School organised an awareness seminar by Saanjh Kendra and Wwomen Help Department Commissionerate of Police Jalandhar for the students. The main objective to organize this to raise awareness of services provided, traffic rules, security of girls and women helplines 181, 112, 1091 . Inspector Gurdeep Lal, Incharge District Saanjh Kendra, Inspector Sanjeev Bhanot Incharge Sub Division Sanjh Kendra, Head Constable Gurbaksh Kaur of Punjab Police Mahila Mittar, Police Station Sadar Jamsher were the resource persons. Director Seema Handa said that it is very important to teach the children about the traffic rules importance, importance of community policing and helpline phone numbers.

Open Chess Tournament at school

A two-day chess tournament was organised at Swami Sant Dass Public School on April 22 and 23. As many as 120 students from Punjab and other states participated in this tournament which was the first event organised by 'Sixty 4 Squares Chess Club'. The event had categories for U-8,U -12 ,U-16 and special category for girls, debutant and open category for chess enthusiasts. There were attractive cash prizes and medals for winners. Kirti Sharma, President of the club and organiser of the event, presided the competition. Dr. J.S. Cheema, president, Jalandhar Chess Association, was the chief guest of this event. Ashwani Tiwari presided the award ceremony Dr. Ajit Singh Rajpal, Manager, Swami Sant Public School and Dr. Sonia Mago, Principal Swami Sant Dass Public School, were also present in the event.

MLU DAV organises Farewell Party

MLU DAV College bade adieu to the outgoing classes by organising ‘Jashan-e-Rukhsat’. The students of final and second year classes presented beautiful dance performances. The students of the outgoing class dressed beautifully and made a great impression with physical and mental beauty during modeling and question-answer rounds. While addressing the students, Principal Dr. Kiranjeet Randhawa wished all students good luck for their future. She encouraged them by saying that they should never compromise on their principles and should abide by the moral values and discipline they have learnt from college.

Lyallpur Khalsa student bags position

Megha Sobti of Lyallpur Khalsa College has bagged the third position in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams of MA-Economics III Semester by getting 357 marks out 500 whereas Pooja Mahi bagged 13th position by getting 340 marks in the same class. President of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in life. Prof. Navdeep Kaur, Head, Department of Economics, Dr. Sarbjit Kaur, Prof. Manpreet Kaur and Prof. Ritika Sharma were also present on this occasion.