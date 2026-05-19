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Home / Jalandhar / Students go extra mile, beat odds to support families while studying

Students go extra mile, beat odds to support families while studying

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:03 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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Raghav works as a delivery partner with Zepto
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Aman works at Barista in Model Town after school.

Aman works at Barista in Model Town after school.

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Two students of the Senior Secondary Wing at CT Institute of Higher Studies have shown grit and determination by balancing the gruelling realities of financial hardship with the strict discipline of their education. Raghav and Aman have proven that dedication can overcome any obstacle.

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By day, they have been focused students chasing their dreams. By night and early morning, they serve as vital financial pillars for their households.

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Every day, Aman and Raghav attended regular classes in the school from 9.00 am to 2.10 pm, sitting side-by-side with their peers. However, their lives outside the classroom require immense personal sacrifice and maturity well beyond their years.

Aman, the youngest of four siblings from a family headed by a photographer father and homemaker mother, has been working to support his household finances. He starts an eight-hour shift at Barista in Model Town just 40 minutes after school, working from 3 pm to 11 pm. Despite the demanding routine, he continues to balance his studies and recently secured 71% in his Class XII PSEB examinations.

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Similarly, Raghav, son of school van driver Paramjit Singh, understood early on the weight of financial constraints. Witnessing his father's tireless efforts to transport other children safely to school, Raghav too stepped up to shoulder family responsibilities. He balanced his demanding school hours by working a shift at Burger King. Raghav cleared his Class XII PSEB examinations with 60% marks.

Upon completing his studies with the CT Group, Raghav has transitioned into a full-time role as a delivery partner with Zepto. The deep-rooted bond between his family and the institution continues to flourish, as his sister, Vandana, now serves in the Department of Admissions at the CT Group of Institutions, Shahpur Campus.

The faculty and management at CT Group have closely watched the journeys of both students. They too have offered all academic and emotional support to the boys to ensure they do not have to walk the difficult path alone. Dr Seema Arora, Principal of the Senior Secondary Wing, said students like Aman and Raghav teach the ultimate lessons in character, grit and responsibility. "Our institute remains committed to supporting them every single step of the way." She added, "The stories of Aman and Raghav have proven that the road to success may be steep, but it is entirely passable."

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