Students lead e-waste drive at Seechewal school in Jalandhar district

Students of the Government Middle School, Seechewal, collected discarded mobile phones, chargers, batteries and other electronic items from their homes during an e-waste awareness campaign organised at the institution to promote safe disposal and recycling.

An e-waste collection corner was set up on the school premises to keep electronic waste separately from regular garbage and facilitate its transfer to authorised recycling centres. All students participated in the drive which focused on the environmental hazards of improperly discarded electronic devices.

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School head Gaurav Kumar said technological advancement had made life easier but also created new environmental challenges. While air, water, soil and noise pollution were widely discussed, the growing use of electronic devices had brought e-waste pollution to the forefront, he said.

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He said discarded gadgets and batteries could release harmful substances into the soil and water if not disposed of properly. Separating e-waste from household garbage and sending it to authorised recycling centres was essential to protecting the environment, he said.

Computer teacher Satnam Singh told students that old electronic devices should never be thrown into ordinary dustbins. Harmful substances including lead, can contaminate the environment and threaten aquatic life when e-waste is handled improperly. He also stressed on the need to dispose of LED bulbs and other electronic items through authorised collection centres.

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Social studies teacher Jaspreet Singh said the growing use of electrical appliances in households including induction cooktops, mixers, juicers, electric kettles and dough-kneading machines, was adding to the volume of electronic waste which could cause long term environmental damage if dumped in the open areas.

Students from Sant Avtar Singh Memorial Senior Secondary School also attended the drive with teachers Manjeet Kaur and Harpreet Kaur. During an interactive session, students asked questions about harmful substances found in batteries and electronic devices and their impact on the environment.

Teachers encouraged students to deposit discarded electronic items at the school’s collection corner instead of mixing them with regular waste. The initiative also aimed to motivate children to spread awareness about responsible e-waste disposal among their families and known ones.